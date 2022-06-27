ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Why Arkansas' Jaylin Williams got 'chill bumps' after OKC Thunder selection in NBA Draft

By James D. Jackson, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34tveF_0gN75HsF00

Jaylin Williams sat at the end of the table along with the other three Thunder draftees with the biggest smile on his face.

Also sitting in attendance at the Clara Luper Center in downtown Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon was his immediate family.

Williams wasn’t at the NBA Draft in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday night. Instead, he held a watch party in his hometown of Fort Smith, Arkansas. Initially, he planned for an event of 90 people, but it soon grew to nearly 200 as everyone in attendance eagerly watched as the Thunder selected Williams with the 34th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Williams had his reasons for skipping the NBA Draft and hosting his own event at home.

“Honestly, just family,” Williams said at the Thunder's introductory press conference. “My family is all super close. Everybody showed out.

"We have family that’s two or three hours away, friends that I’ve known my whole life that I didn’t think was going to be there. Coaches from years before, they all showed up so just having it there and having everybody that I care about there, was so important.”

Williams had a lot of support from his hometown on Thursday night and it's for a good reason. He’s been the hype of the town for a long time.

Williams first earned the attention of others when he was age 4. He played with the older kids because he was already one of the biggest. And the initial interest only grew as time passed and Williams continued to excel in basketball.

In high school, Williams won a state championship and was named the Arkansas 2020 Gatorade Player of the Year. And in college, Williams averaged 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, helping the Razorbacks reach the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament and was named to the All-SEC first-team.

“Once he got around ninth grade,” said Michael Williams, his father and trainer. “I said, ‘Son, you can actually make a career of this if you take it serious.’ So, seeing everything come around to see it all work out, knowing that we’re close.

"It’s just a three-hour drive (from Arkansas to Oklahoma City). It’s great, I’m actually getting chill bumps in my arm thinking about it now.”

'No. 1 priority':Behind the scenes as OKC Thunder selects Chet Holmgren in NBA Draft

Jaylin, a 6-foot-10 forward, proved to be one of the best rebounders in the country this past season. With his 7-foot-1 wingspan, Williams ranked sixth in the NCAA (second, SEC) in defensive rebounds as he totaled 8.3 a game. He placed 19th (second, SEC) in overall rebounds with 9.8.

"In his very first game that he played when he was 4 years old," Michael said. "I had an AAU coach come up to me and said, 'I've never seen a kid rebound the way that he rebounds.' And that was at 4."

Williams said rebounding is something every team needs, and he wants to be the guy that provides energy and effort for the Thunder.

"Being able to be that guy that provides things not a lot of other players are willing to do, I'm hoping to do that. I'm willing to do that and I'm ready to do that."

'No. 1 priority':Behind the scenes as OKC Thunder selects Chet Holmgren in NBA Draft

The effort that Williams has played with over his prep and college careers is what many have appreciated along the way. So, it wasn't a surprise for how many wanted to be a part of his draft night on Thursday.

"He's a guy that makes teams function, and he has big-time passion to play and he's physical," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said. "And those things are important for teams and people are going to enjoy playing with him because of the things he brings to the table."

Hosting his own event came with just one hiccup on Thursday night. When Santa Clara's Jalen Wiliams' name was called as the Thunder's 12th pick, the crowd inside Northside High School gymnasium erupted, thinking it was their Williams that they had all come to support.

"I was like, 'No that's not me,'" Jaylin Williams said with a big smile. "It was just a funny thing and it's cool honestly. It's going to make a lot of memories of course."

James D. Jackson covers high school sports across the Oklahoma City metro and state. Have a story idea for James? He can be reached at jjackson@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @JamesDJackson15. Support James' work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

'A generational player':OKC Thunder fans excited by Chet Holmgren selection in NBA Draft

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless

Before Kyrie Irving announced his decision to opt-in to his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for the upcoming season, a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to reunite with LeBron James was actually picking up a lot of steam. That deal isn’t exactly dead, but it is clear that Kyrie isn’t ready to […] The post Lakers star LeBron James slapped with harsh $36.5 million Kyrie Irving reality by Skip Bayless appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Fort Smith, AR
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Fort Smith, AR
Basketball
Local
Oklahoma College Basketball
Local
Arkansas College Basketball
Local
Arkansas Basketball
City
Fort Smith, AR
State
Arkansas State
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Tracy McGrady reveals the only way to fix the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season widely regarded as championship contenders. It was them and the Brooklyn Nets. A big reason that everyone acknowledged was responsible for the Lakers’ struggles was the offseason acquisition of Russell Westbrook. He just couldn’t mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Chet Holmgren
fadeawayworld.net

Paul George Reacts On Instagram After John Wall Decides To Sign With The Los Angeles Clippers

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to take some inspiration from the Golden State Warriors to go from missing the playoffs to NBA champions, they have added a potentially big piece to their championship puzzle. After the Rockets failed to find a trade partner for John Wall, they secured a buyout with the former All-Star and reports indicate he is set to sign with the Clippers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Scotty Pippen Jr. throws some shade at his dad

In response to everybody who thinks that Scottie Pippen is old and bitter these days, his son would probably say … that you are exactly right. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the Hall of Fame forward, threw some shade at his dad on Tuesday. Scotty, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked if he had recently played one-on-one with his father. The younger Pippen replied that it had been at least a couple of years because his dad stopped playing with him.
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Big Commitment

Texas' football program has been getting most of the recruiting love over the past couple of days - and deservedly so. The Longhorns landed a commitment from No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning and have since added some other big-time prospects for the 2023 class. But we shouldn't forget about Alabama.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Nba Draft
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Accused LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Of Trying To Break The OKC Big 3 By Pushing James Harden To Find His Own Team: "They Were Trying To Break The Oklahoma City Thunder Up So They Could Win More Titles.”

The 2012 Oklahoma City Thunder squad with Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kevin Durant made it all the way to the NBA Finals even when people didn't believe them to do so. However, they were beaten by the LeBron James-led Miami Heat, who won their first title of the Big 3 era with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Draymond Makes His Opinion On Kevin Durant Extremely Clear

Kevin Durant spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors. In that time, he helped the franchise extend its dynasty and win two more NBA titles. Golden State won another championship this year, an accomplishment which some have speculated diminishes Durant's impact on the team. Draymond Green thinks that's nonsense.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James' Surprising Ranking

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, saw his Rivals.com ranking take a noticeable hit this month. The four-star combo guard in the 2023 class has dropped to No. 60 in the country, per Rivals.com. That's a 30-ranking drop for the Sierra Canyon, California product. LeBron James has...
NBA
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy