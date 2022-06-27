ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's letters: Gas tax holiday pointless, Van Wezel a work of art, inflation planned

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
Gas tax suspension won't help

President Joe Biden has proposed a three-month suspension of the 18-cent federal gas tax.

Let’s do the math. The cost of 12 gallons of gas at $5.00 a gallon is $60. The gas tax on 12 gallons is $2.16.

The cost of 12 gallons with no gas tax is $57.84, for a savings of 3.6%.

The cost of a gallon of gas in January 2021 was $2.28. Twelve gallons at $2.28 costs $27.36.

The difference in cost for 12 gallons from January 2021 to June 2022, including the proposed waiver of gas tax, is $30.48.

Let’s be real. How will saving $2.16 per fill-up make any sense as a policy initiative when you are still paying more than double the price per fill as just 18 months ago?

How about some realistic initiatives from the White House?

P.S. How can Biden expect the oil companies to invest their money in increasing refining capacity when he is laser focused on rapidly reducing the need for gasoline? If he is serious, maybe he should consider some government subsidy as an incentive.

Jonathan Samuels, Sarasota

Don’t wipe out beauty, history of Van Wezel

I agree with Anthony Van Wezel Stone and Catherine V.W. Stone, whose grandfather was Lewis Van Wezel. The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall is a work of art and should be preserved.

It was designed by William Wesley Peters, an architect trained by Frank Lloyd Wright, and endorsed by Wright’s widow. Peters was head of Taliesin Associated Architects.

I visited Taliesin, Wright’s home in Spring Green, Wisconsin. My husband’s cousin owned a house designed by Wright in Madison, Wisconsin. Wright was an architect of distinction.

The Van Wezel is a beautiful, unique building and belongs in the National Register of Historic Places.

Roslyn W. Gorchow, Sarasota

High prices part of president's plan

Let’s recap: Amid post-pandemic consumer and commercial demand for goods and services, President Joe Biden, on his first day in office, began his “fundamental transformation” of America.

He seeks to convert us from fossil fuel energy, which we have enjoyed in reliable, plentiful supply at stable cost from private, competing oil companies to solar panels and windmills involuntarily subsidized by taxpayers, which would put access, quantity and pricing under government control via the electric grid.

First, he restricted fossil fuel production, lessening the shipping capability to meet increasing demand for goods. This necessarily drove the price of fuel and goods higher. Then he unleashed trillions in government spending, cheapening our dollars, which increases prices.

“Putin’s price hikes,” my eye. Russia didn’t invade Ukraine until Feb. 24, 2022, more than a year after Biden took office. By then, our refineries were already closing down, oil had doubled from $50 per barrel to $100, gas at the pump had doubled from $2 per gallon to $4 and inflation had more than quadrupled from under 2% to 8%.

No one is this incompetent. Biden’s high prices are designed to force us into government-controlled “renewable” energy, no matter what it costs us.

John A. Lanzetta, Sarasota

Biden not responsible for world’s ills

When I read the letter from a writer who could not believe that President Joe Biden could possibly have a 39% approval rating, that none of these 39 percenters must have tried to buy gas, groceries, heating fuel, etc., I almost had to laugh (“39% approval of Biden hard to believe,” June 22).

How could anyone believe that Biden is solely responsible for worldwide scarcities and high prices? The writer might just as well have accused him of causing global warming.

Yes, times are tough right now, but blaming Biden is ludicrous. Perhaps this writer should look at some of the good things that Biden has accomplished, instead of trying to blame him for all the world’s ills.

Rachel McClure, Sarasota

Suggest solution to worldwide inflation

It is absolutely mind-boggling that anyone in this country could blame the Biden administration for high prices (“39% approval of Biden hard to believe,” June 22).

Inflation is worldwide. The price of fuel is higher in Europe than it is in this country. The price of food is high throughout the world and has much more to do with international policies than it does with the president's.

If the letter writer is so sure that inflation is a U.S. problem, he might put forth his own thoughts (since he apparently holds the answers) and stop putting the blame for worldwide inflation on this country’s administration.

Joyce Fuller, Sarasota

READER QUESTION

Is the Sarasota-Manatee county area a safe place to live? If not, what would you do to make it safer?

Send us your thoughts at Editor.letters@heraldtribune.com.

Write no more than 200 words and include your full name, address and phone number. Only your name and city will be published.

Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
Washington Examiner

After months of promising lower gas prices, Biden gives up

With people rightly fuming at the pump over record-high gas prices, President Joe Biden recently announced his latest plan for fighting inflation, including elevated prices at the pump. But after months of failed promises that his administration’s actions would yield lower gas prices, he admitted that “we’re not going to be able to click a switch” and “bring down the cost of gasoline.”
The Atlantic

What a Gas-Tax Holiday Won’t Do

Gas prices in the U.S. are close to $5 a gallon, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is 36 percent, and the first phenomenon has a lot to do with the second. But the factors that have driven gas prices higher are largely out of Biden’s control, at least in the near term. So it wasn’t a shock when he announced yesterday that he was asking Congress to suspend the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal gas tax for three months. Even Biden doesn’t seem to think a tax holiday will make much difference—he said only that it would provide families with “just a little bit of breathing room.” Given how upset Americans are about the price of gas, though, he wants to be seen doing something.
FOXBusiness

Biden administration report shows massive fossil fuel industry job losses

The Biden administration published its annual U.S. Energy and Employment Report (USEER) Tuesday, showing large fossil fuel industry job losses. The Department of Energy (DOE) report found that the fuels technology sector experienced job losses totaling 29,271 jobs in 2021, a 3.1% year-over-year decline, with the majority coming in the fossil fuel industry. Onshore and offshore petroleum companies shed 31,593 jobs, a 6.4% decline, the coal industry lost 7,125 jobs, down 11.8% year-over-year, and fossil fuel extraction jobs declined by 12%.
Axios Denver

Colorado won't meet Biden's demand for state gas tax holiday, leaders say

President Biden is asking states to suspend gas taxes, but Colorado won't immediately join the effort.Driving the news: Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday praised Biden's call for a three-month federal gas tax suspension, but stopped short of endorsing the move at the state level.Polis spokesperson Conor Cahill told Axios Denver that the governor is "open to additional ways to save people money, including suspending gas fees and taxes, so long as the state legislature didn’t take the money from needed road repairs."To implement a gas tax holiday, Polis or lawmakers would need to call a special legislative session and pass...
Sourcing Journal

Will Biden’s Proposed Gas Tax Holiday Help Retail?

Click here to read the full article. Will a three-month federal gas tax holiday help retail? President Biden on Wednesday called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for the next 90 days, and urged states to suspend their own surcharges on gas to relieve summer travelers. With the federal tax at 18.4 cents per gallon of gas and 24.4 cents for diesel, a vehicle getting 20 miles per gallon at 500 miles per month would save $4.60 or $6.10, respectively. State taxes average 30 cents to 35 cents, according to IGEN, which tracks these surcharges by state. California tacks on...
The US Sun

What is the US federal tax on gasoline?

GASOLINE prices have been on the rise in 2022, causing a financial strain on most Americans. Not only do Americans get taxed at the pump by states, but there is also a federal tax on the fossil fuel. What is the US federal tax on gasoline?. In June 2022, President...
