VOLNEY, N.Y. — The smell continues. The burning aroma coming from the Attis Biofuels plant in Volney is not the only problem with the company, say former employees. One former employee said she’s been trying to get answers from someone at Attis Biofuels for months after being furloughed. Sue Fritzen said they owe her between four to six thousand dollars.

21 HOURS AGO