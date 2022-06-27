ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Social Justice Groups Demand LA County Budget ‘Invest’ in Community, Not Sheriff’s Dept

By Michele Chadwick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA – Social justice groups—including JusticeLA, Re-Imagine LA and the Los Angeles Youth Uprising Coalition—rallied last week to criticize the proposed LA County’s budget, calling for supervisors to close youth jails, and prioritize monies for the unhoused community. This year’s budget, they said,...

foxla.com

Los Angeles sick leave policy changes effective July 1

LOS ANGELES - July 1 marks a big day in California as several new laws go into effect. But keep in mind, Los Angeles has several local employment law ordinances in effect. The County of Los Angeles also has some separate local ordinances that apply only to unincorporated areas of the county.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC's Former Executive Director Passes Away

The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
OXNARD, CA
thecentersquare.com

California leaks personal information of legal gun owners

(The Center Square) – A new dashboard from the California Attorney General’s office has leaked the personal information of thousands of the state’s gun owners. The California Department of Justice launched its 2022 Firearms Dashboard Portal on Monday. The portal featured data on the state's gun purchases as well as concealed carry license holders.
CALIFORNIA STATE
