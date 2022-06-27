ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

5 things you might not know about Columbus' South Side

By Monroe Trombly, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GnxAy_0gN74Wu700

Bluegrass music. Square-cut pizza. Bargain deals.

All three of those things were once — and in some cases still are — found on Columbus' South Side , a sprawling area that stretches from Livingston Avenue to the industrial zone along Route 104 and from I-71 to Alum Creek Drive.

For much of the 20th century, the city's South Side was home to several large industries. Manufacturing companies including Federal Glass and Buckeye Steel Castings — later renamed Columbus Castings — employed thousands of workers, many of them European immigrants and transplants from Appalachia and the South.

Those workers often settled near their workplaces, resulting in the greatest concentration of diversity in the city's history, at least prior to the 21st century, according to Doreen Uhas Sauer, a local historian and author.

Migrants from Kentucky and Virginia brought with them bluegrass music, leading to the rise of establishments along Parsons Avenue that regularly hosted bluegrass musicians.

Immigrants, including the Schottensteins, started businesses here.

And the ancestor of not just one, but two U.S. presidents had ties to the South Side.

Here are five interesting things about the rich history of the South Side, including several athletes who before going pro went to school here:

Donatos Pizza got its start on the South Side

Donatos w as founded in 1963 when Jim Grote borrowed $1,300 from his father and then-future father-in-law to buy a South Side pizzeria.

The Ohio State University sophomore had by then been working in Columbus pizza shops for years and knew his way around a kitchen. But Grote still spent more than a decade perfecting his own system and craft before building the first Donatos store in front of his family home on Thurman Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ta9tQ_0gN74Wu700

The flagship location, just a few blocks east of Parsons Avenue, opened in 1974 and is still serving pies.

Donatos' early success is due in large part to Grote's ingenuity, said Uhas Sauer, pointing to how two years prior to building the first Donatos store, Grote invented the Peppamatic pepperoni-slicing machine and started his food-processing-equipment company, Grote Co. , which is still based in Gahanna.

The original Schottenstein's department store

In 1912, Ephraim Schottenstein opened his namesake department store on Parsons Avenue. The store was later moved to the corner of East Barthman and Parsons avenues, where it remained until its closing in 2005.

"The store blended theatrics with commerce," a Dispatch article from that year noted. "There were carnival tents in the parking lot, dances and theme days inside. Employees dressed as clowns, cowboys and showgirls."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K8F46_0gN74Wu700

In the years leading up to its closure, Uhas Sauer often went bargain hunting at the original Schottenstein's store. The John R. Maloney Health Center now stands in its place.

"I know when I walked in there, into the building, the floors were uneven, there was nothing fancy about it, but the bargains were unbelievable," Uhas Sauer said.

Bush family has deep ties to Ohio

At its peak in the 1950s, Buckeye Steel employed more than 2,000 workers who made steel castings for freight and passenger rail cars, locomotives, mining equipment and other heavy industries.

One of the men who helped get the company to that point was the great-grandfather of former President George W. Bush and grandfather to the late former President George H.W. Bush.

Samuel Prescott Bush served as president of what was once the largest single steel foundry in North America from 1905 to 1927, according to Columbus Landmarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AI0GW_0gN74Wu700

The ancestor of two U.S. Presidents was not just an entrepreneur, but a progressive one at that, according to Uhas Sauer.

Bush practiced two things: welfare capitalism and scientific management, Uhas Sauer said.

In addition to fine-tuning company operations to increase productivity, Bush set up Sunday school classes for African Americans that Buckeye Steel recruited from Alabama, held English classes for immigrants, and helped create a baseball league featuring teams from different South Side manufacturing companies.

"Modeling what would be good citizenship, but also community spirit," Uhas Sauer said.

Bush, who died in 1948, is buried in Columbus' Green Lawn Cemetery.

Professional athletes that hail from South Side

A number of notable former professional athletes are from the South Side.

Frank Howard, who graduated from South High School in 1954, is perhaps best known for baseball —  he was a four-time Major League Baseball All-Star. But he also played basketball at Ohio State University, where the 6-foot-7 power forward/center was an ALl-American and drafted by the Philadelphia Warriors of the NBA.

Elbert Dubenion is another one of South's most-prominent alums. After playing at Bluffton College and serving a stint in the military, Dubenion spent nine seasons (1960-68) as a receiver with the Buffalo Bills of the then-American Football League. Dubenion was inducted in the Bills' Wall of Fame in 1995 and has his jersey number, 44, retired.

Stacey Hairston, a 1985 graduate of South High, played football at Ohio Northern University before professional stints with Dallas and Cleveland in the NFL and then in the Canadian Football League.

Graduates of Marion-Franklin High School have also gone on to play pro ball.

Herb Williams, who played basketball at Ohio State between 1977 and 1981, was drafted by the Indiana Pacers and finished his career with the New York Knicks.

Ken Lanier, class of 1977, played 12 years with the NFL's Denver Broncos.

And Eddie Milner played in 804 games for the Reds between 1980 and 1988. A 21st-round selection in the 1976 draft, he was a .253 career hitter with 42 home runs, 145 stolen bases and 195 RBI.

South Side was once a bluegrass mecca

In the decade following World War II, bluegrass music became increasingly popular in the rural upland South, particularly the Appalachians, according to Neil V. Rosenberg's book "Bluegrass: A History."

Appalachian migrants who came to Columbus and found work at steel and glass factories settled on the South Side. With them came their music.

During the latter half of the 20th century, Parsons Avenue was a hotbed of bluegrass music in Columbus. The major thoroughfare used to be lined with venues that hosted bluegrass acts, such as the Bluegrass Palace and Astro Inn.

"The Bluegrass Palace is worlds apart from most royal castles," according to a Dispatch article from 1987. "Green vinyl booths serve as thrones and a tile floor, scuffed by the boots of patrons, lies where most palaces have marble."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XlPrr_0gN74Wu700

There aren't many places to hear bluegrass these days on the South Side, according to John Barriga of Bluegrass Musicians Supply.

Bluegrass lovers should check out Dick's Den in the Old North, he suggested.

This story is part of The Dispatch's Mobile Newsroom initiative. Visit our reporters at the Columbus Metropolitan Library's Parsons branch library and read their work at dispatch.com/mobilenewsroom, where you also can sign up for The Mobile Newsroom newsletter.

Dispatch columnist Rob Oller contributed to this report.

Monroe Trombly covers breaking and trending news.

mtrombly@dispatch.com

@MonroeTrombly

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: 5 things you might not know about Columbus' South Side

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

What a $500K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for $500,000 in June. This home at 358 Beecher Road in Gahanna sold on June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

The Best Rooftop Bars in Ohio

It's officially rooftop season–the glorious time of year where being outdoors is enjoyable and the sun sets much later than usual. Whether you’re enjoying a craft cocktail, some delicious food, or simply being around your friends, you have to agree that the atmosphere at a rooftop bar is certainly hard to beat.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
City
Columbus, OH
City
Gahanna, OH
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
dayton.com

Ohio’s next state park, near Xenia, to help tell story of Shawnee tribes

Ohio’s 76th state park, located north of Xenia, will enable Ohio’s Indigenous peoples to tell their own stories. Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources broke ground on Great Council State Park, which will feature a 12,000-square-foot interpretive center with an architectural design based on a council house historically used by the Shawnee tribes.
XENIA, OH
1808Delaware

How To Get ‘Ohio’s Best Burger’ Close To Home

It turns out that Delaware County might be just the place to be to get one of Ohio’s best hamburgers. That’s what Reader’s Digest would have you believe. The company set out to identify the best burger in every state. There are certainly plenty of contenders in Ohio, to be sure. When all was said and done, however, the blue ribbon went to an Akron restaurant chain with a location in southern Delaware County.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier dies at 103

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beloved Columbus hardware store cashier Mildred “Millie” Feasel has passed away at 103, her family said Monday. Millie celebrated her 103rd birthday in January. For more than a half-century, Millie worked at Zettler Hardware in southwest Columbus. She continued working at the store...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Prescott Bush
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Madeline and Austin Fu

Oct. 23, 2021 | Madeline Crosby and Austin Fu’s story began in a materials science class at Upper Arlington High School, where they were assigned lab partners their senior year. After getting to know each other, Madeline, now 26 and Madeline Fu, took a leap. “I initiated a Sadie...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Surprises promised for Red, White and BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Crews with Red, White and BOOM! spent Tuesday afternoon working to construct one of the biggest parts of the celebration’s firework display. The Independence Day tradition is back after three years and celebrating a major milestone – its 40th anniversary. Earl Burke, who has been part of the event for 38 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

New Ohio Wildlife Officer Assigned to Fairfield County

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Jade Heizer, of Miamisburg, has a new assignment in Fairfield County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. A 2020 graduate of the Wildlife Officer Academy, Officer Heizer previously served as an at-large officer in central Ohio and in Washington County.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Ohio: Timeline on disappearance of Larry Davis

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have released a report that sheds some light into the disappearance of Larry Davis, who has been missing March. The report, filed by Chillicothe Police Officer Joshua Wright, gives a timeline for Davis’ disappearance late on March 4. It echoes what Brittany Claytor, Davis’ on-and-off girlfriend of nine years, said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upland South#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Buckeye Steel Castings#Columbus Castings#European
NBC4 Columbus

Pickerington native wins national 400-meter dash championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – University of Cincinnati track and field’s Steven McElroy won the 400-meter dash at the U20 National Championship, beating record time. From Pickerington, Ohio, McElroy had a school and meet record time of 44.93, qualifying for the World Athletics U20 Championships held in Columbia in August. McElroy’s time beat his own school […]
PICKERINGTON, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Update on Ohio State’s 2024 basketball recruiting

Starting last Thursday, college basketball coaches were officially allowed to reach out personally to 2024 recruits, ending the dead period and starting the summer that coaches have to focus on both their 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes. Like all other schools, Ohio State and Chris Holtmann wasted no time reaching...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio green burials offer families new type of closure

All photos and footage of the funeral in this story were provided by family member Peter Stevens, who gave NBC4 permission to use them. Note that this story contains an image of the burial. KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – “I bring you greetings on behalf of the family,” the pastor said, opening the funeral standing […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKYC

Millions of Ohioans facing home gas and electric rate hikes

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a story about energy rates going up from May of 2022. Ohio utility companies have asked state regulators for permission to raise home gas, electric and water costs on more than 2.75 million Ohio customers. Those charges could be...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for nine wanted central Ohio felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help in finding nine central Ohio felons wanted for a variety of crimes. Richard Jones Wanted for: Felonious Assault Kathleen Starkey Wanted for: Four counts of Robbery Omer Ramadhan Wanted for: Two counts of Aggravated Arson Dahir Ali Wanted for: Kidnapping and Felonious […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy