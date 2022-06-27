“The American Revolution” The Show at Christ Church Neighborhood House

- Independence Day, AKA America's Birthday (July 4), is almost upon us. Things To Do & Fireworks To See This July 4th Weekend. This Fourth of July weekend, spend a night on the Delaware River with City Cruises. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, and Monday, July 4, 2022, from 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm, guests can spend the evening on the Spirit of Philadelphia dancing, dining, and enjoying a beautiful fireworks display. City Cruises Philadelphia rides depart from Penn's Landing, located at 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106. While on board, guests can enjoy chef-prepared menus, creative cocktails, beer, wine, and Philadelphia's most incredible views of a spectacular fireworks display from the water.
