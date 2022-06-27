ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

“The American Revolution” The Show at Christ Church Neighborhood House

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The American Revolution” blends imaginative physical theater with history to create an unforgettable and engaging experience. The one-hour expressive and articulate...

CBS Philly

GUIDE: Where To Watch Fourth Of July Fireworks In Philadelphia Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Fourth of July approaching, many in the Philadelphia region are preparing to spend time with their friends, family and loved ones to celebrate the holiday. People will get together for barbecues and play backyard games across the country. They’ll also get together for fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July or leading up to the holiday. Here’s where to watch fireworks in the Tri-State region for the Fourth of July: Pennsylvania Upper Darby fireworks Where: Upper Darby High School baseball field. The rain date for the event is July 8. When: July 1, 9:30 p.m. Xfinity Fireworks Shows Where: Citizens Bank...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaweekly.com

Philadelphia’s Revolutionary War history is a mess: Theater Unspeakable and The American Revolution performance piece at Christ Church Neighborhood House, has an answer to that

Genuine liberty is at a real, raw deficit when it comes to the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Roe V Wade and women’s abortion rights (to say nothing of SCOTUS’ promise of coming for gay and contraceptive rights next). Certainly, Black and Brown America live daily with their just civil rights in question.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
gridphilly.com

Meet the man trying to revamp empty lots into community spaces

Melvin powell spends most of his days at a vibrant greenspace and community center in North Philadelphia, a backyard garden surrounded by tall walls filled with graffiti art. Community members gather at the outdoor venue for neighborhood events like concerts and art-inspired showcases. “It was a converted gas station that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyfunguide.com

The Rounds First Birthday Bash

All are welcome! Join us in celebrating the One Year Birthday of local Philly startup The Rounds (therounds.co). Enjoy live music provided by Hello Soundroom, mingling with fellow members, and free giveaways from partner orgs and businesses, all in the setting of the lovely Gardens at Cherry St. Pier. Meet...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Fun Events in Philly This Week

Seven tons of free Wawa hoagies, outdoor movies, free museums every day, and more. Philly’s annual Independence Day bonanza continues through (you guessed it) July 4th. Catch free activities that not only celebrate freedom, but also highlight so much of what Philly has to offer. Here’s what to look out for this week:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Things To Do & Fireworks - Philadelphia July 4th Weekend

- Independence Day, AKA America's Birthday (July 4), is almost upon us. Things To Do & Fireworks To See This July 4th Weekend. This Fourth of July weekend, spend a night on the Delaware River with City Cruises. On Saturday, July 2, 2022, and Monday, July 4, 2022, from 7:30 pm - 10:30 pm, guests can spend the evening on the Spirit of Philadelphia dancing, dining, and enjoying a beautiful fireworks display. City Cruises Philadelphia rides depart from Penn's Landing, located at 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106. While on board, guests can enjoy chef-prepared menus, creative cocktails, beer, wine, and Philadelphia's most incredible views of a spectacular fireworks display from the water.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia - Dead Man's Gulch

The Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia is a 4.1-mile road originally built as the Wissahickon Turnpike in 1856. It is also known as Dead Man's Gulch. It took nearly 50 years to complete. Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia. It is safe to say that Lincoln Drive is dangerous. But that doesn't mean...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Properly disposing of American flags

Plastic bags full of damaged and distressed American flags were burned in a dignified manner during a flag-retirement ceremony on Saturday afternoon at the American Legion Charles P. McMenamy Post, 8041 Frankford Ave. McMenamy and William D. Oxley Post 133, 4637 Decatur St. (at Torresdale Avenue), teamed up for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Been There, Done That? 5 Lesser-Known Philadelphia Tourist Attractions

What to do when you’ve done it all? These hidden gems will become your new go-to’s. A natural-science and history museum that hasn’t changed much since the 1800s. The three-story exhibition hall contains a fascinating array of gems, preserved insects and mounted animals — plus the first saber-tooth tiger bone discovered in this country. Bonus: Admission is free (donations suggested).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kolomkobir.com

Stray Philadelphia horse finds refuge at Quakertown’s Last Chance Ranch

Stray horses in the busy streets of Philadelphia aren’t a sight that one would usually see. For Last Chance Ranch, it’s all in a day’s work. In a recent scenario, a stray, underweight horse was found wandering the streets in the Hunting Park section of the city. Being spotted on the 4000 block of North Darien Street, he now goes by “Darien,” as he finds himself getting back into healthy shape at the animal welfare organization in Richland Township.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

