Gainesville officials 'have the votes' to end single-family zoning, but fight not over

By Robert Mounts
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago

Despite overwhelming public opposition, at the one and only City Commission “workshop” on June 21 regarding Mayor Lauren Poe’s plan to end “exclusionary” single-family zoning throughout the city, Commissioner Adrian Hayes-Santos announced that “it looks like we have the votes.” Poe said he would schedule the required ordinance hearings in July, well before the upcoming city election.

No mention was made regarding the Plan Board’s recent compromise recommendation, which would create the new Residential Zoning category allowing small-scale residential development (quadruplexes), but limit it to targeted areas where it might be appropriate, not across the board, leaving existing single-family zoning in place.

Over 75 residents crowded the city auditorium, mostly in opposition, except for a handful of property managers who just wanted to end occupancy limits on rental housing so they could sell more rooms. At the end of public comment, instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, either among themselves or with the public, each commissioner announced their position: Four in favor (Poe, Hayes-Santos, Reina Saco and David Arreola) and three opposed (Desmon Duncan-Walker, Cynthia Chestnut and Harvey Ward). The die is cast.

But is it really? Under Florida law, amendments to the Comprehensive Plan must be submitted for various levels of agency review, and must be “consistent” with the Comprehensive Plan. You can bet there will be a legal challenge.

In a memo included with this proposal, a city planner cited various provisions of the Comprehensive Plan to show these changes will be internally “consistent” with the plan (as the law requires in Section 163.3184, Florida Statutes), such as the Future Land Use Element policy that says neighborhoods “should contain a diversity of housing types to enable a wide range of economic levels and age groups to live in its boundaries” (Policy 1.1.3).

He also cherry-picked policies and objectives showing consistency with the Housing Element, including provisions ensuring that zoning and other housing regulations “do not unduly limit opportunities for lower income groups to secure housing in desirable locations” (Policy 1.1.4).

So, I am going to engage in a little bit of “what about-ism,” not to distract, but to inform.

What about the policy which says the city’s Future Land Use Map should strive to accommodate increases in student enrollment in areas designated for multi-family development within a half mile of the university and Innovation Square, “but outside of single-family neighborhoods”? (Policy 2.1.2)

What about the future land use element goal that exhorts the city to “protect neighborhoods” and preserve the tree canopy? (Goal No. 4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ho9Jx_0gN74F9000

What about the instruction to ensure city proposals “are in keeping with the surrounding character and environmental conditions of specific sites” at “appropriate locations”? (Objective 4.1)

What about the housing element’s goal to “maintain sound viable neighborhoods and revitalize those that have suffered disrepair and neglect”? (Goal No. 3)

What about the housing element policy requiring the city to “work with neighborhoods on housing issues”? (Policy 3.1.1)

What about the policy which requires the city to help neighborhoods develop plans that promote “the conservation and restoration of housing that has special historic, architectural or aesthetic values”? (Policy 3.1.4)

This last policy statement is further fleshed out in Section 30-1.4 of the Land Development Code, where it says the intent of the Code is to:  “. . .  protect the character and maintain the stability of residential” and other areas, that is, the protection, enhancement and perpetuation of specific community areas with “special character, interest, or value representing and reflecting elements of the city’s cultural, social, economic, political, historical and architectural heritage.”

The city dismissed those policy objectives in the Seminary Lane case, and allowed a large portion of an historic African-American community dedicated to affordable housing to be destroyed in order to make way for student housing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c64ff_0gN74F9000

What about the requirement to “facilitate communication and dialogue with neighborhood groups regarding proposed developments in and around their neighborhoods”? (Policy 3.1.5)

What about the obvious interests of Porters Quarters and Fifth Avenue/Pleasant Street to prevent gentrification and displacement?

Lastly, what about the housing element provisions that exhort the city to develop strategies to increase the level and desirability of owner-occupancy and home ownership in the University Context Area? (Objective 3.5; Policy 3.5.1)

Do they really think that allowing developers and out-of-town corporations to build quadruplexes, primarily available for rent to students by the room in family neighborhoods close to the university, promotes owner-occupancy and home ownership? I hardly think so.

While they may “have the votes” now, the fight to preserve existing family neighborhoods — Black, white and mixed — must continue.

Robert Mounts, a retired attorney and immediate past president of the University Park Neighborhood Association, lives in Gainesville.

