3 injured in Sunday shooting near City Market

The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after shots fired and a female being struck by gunfire Saturday night. On 6/25/22 at 11:31 P.M., officers patrolling the area of Pine Street in Statesboro heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded and secured the area, being notified shortly afterward that a 20 year old female had been transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The female had been struck by gunfire and was transferred to Memorial in Savannah. She is expected to be released from care today.

