3 injured in Sunday shooting near City Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Savannah Police Department are on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Montgomery Street. Police say two people arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injures. Stick with WTOC for updates.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tonight, a community is remembering a man who was shot and killed by Savannah Police. A crowd came together for a candlelight vigil to remember 31-year-old Saudi Lee who was killed Friday near Gwinnett and Crosby Streets. State agents say Lee was walking in the middle...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Savannah Monday evening, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened on West Broad Court. The man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as […]
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County arrested a 21-year-old man who they said contributed to the death of another man. Deputies say Hunter Plummer and the deceased attempted to steal catalytic converters from a home on Deliverance Lane when the incident happened. “Plummer is charged under the new statute of damaging property […]
At 4:39 PM on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in Park Place Apartments on Lanier Drive. Upon arrival, officers and detectives secured the scene and discovered no one injured. Subsequent investigation linked the exchange of gunfire to an earlier...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man says a drive by shooting happened outside his home in the 500 block of West 37th street Friday night. Four vehicles and three homes were struck but no one was hurt. “It could have gone so much worse. You can see the holes...
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department said on June 3, two masked gunmen went into the Marathon gas station on US 301. Police say one of them hit a cashier in the face with a gun and stole money. Police identified the suspects as Zy’Quarion Tippins and Derrick...
RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Rincon Police Department continues to investigate the motive behind why a driver plowed into a parade on Saturday morning, but do believe it was intentional. 38-year-old Anthony Rodriguez, a Rincon resident, is now behind bars without bond charged with one count of aggravated assault. Police said Rodriguez drove through a […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, President Street at Houston Street surrounding Greene Square is closed due to a tractor trailer hitting power lines. The tractor trailer was attempting to navigate the square. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route. WTOC will keep you up to date...
The Statesboro Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after shots fired and a female being struck by gunfire Saturday night. On 6/25/22 at 11:31 P.M., officers patrolling the area of Pine Street in Statesboro heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded and secured the area, being notified shortly afterward that a 20 year old female had been transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. The female had been struck by gunfire and was transferred to Memorial in Savannah. She is expected to be released from care today.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department reopened the 1400 block through the 1600 block of Walthour Road that had been closed due to a hit-and-run. Police say a bicyclist was hit and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police also say they were called to...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals in Illinois arrested a suspect in an August 2021 murder that happened in Savannah. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said authorities arrested 58-year-old Michael Cimato on June 23. Cimato will be extradited to Savannah. SPD said on Aug. 8, 2021, Calvin Owens, 52, was found dead at a home […]
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A woman was shot during a weekend gathering on Pine Street, according to the Statesboro Police Department. No arrests have been made in the case. Officials said the incident took place Saturday after police broke up a large gathering on another street. Some of the group left the area, then arrived […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A southeast Georgia police officer is being praised for risking his life to protect a crowd of people, including children, from an oncoming car. The Rincon Police Department said K-9 Officer Ian Gallagher used his patrol vehicle to stop a person from intentionally driving into a crowd of people watching the "Freedom Rings Parade" on Saturday morning.
JASPER COUNT, SC (WTOC) - A crash is causing delays for drivers going across the Talmadge Bridge. The wreck is on the South Carolina side of Highway 17. Emergency crews are on scene working to clear the wreck. Drivers should use alternate routes I-95 or the Houlihan Bridge to cross...
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 11:30 a.m.:The lanes have reopened. Initial report: Police in Chatham County have shut down a portion of Johnny Mercer Boulevard. CCPD announced Monday morning that the road closure near Wilmington Island Road is due to powerlines down across the roadway. All lanes of Johnny Mercer Boulevard are closed in the area.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Following the violence this weekend, the Chatham County Gang Prevention and Intervention Commission says they are closer to making a recommendation to the county and the state to curb crime. Residents and visitors we spoke to over the past couple of days say they weren’t surprised...
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The traffic light at Pooler Parkway and Tanger Outlets Boulevard is out, according to Councilwoman Karen Williams. She says police will be assisting with directing traffic in the area until the lights are fixed.
