ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel Police Dept. seeks assistance in bicycle theft investigation

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarmel Police are investigating the theft of a bicycle that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Midtown Plaza June 6. The subject pictured was seen on surveillance cameras removing an unsecured bicycle...

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Fishers police warn of recent scams

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is warning residents of phone scams reported over the last several weeks. Most recently, the department has gotten reports involving a suspect accusing a victim of a crime of having an outstanding arrest warrant and demanding the victim send gift cards to clear their name.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Greenwood police release additional info in fatal hit-and-run

GREENWOOD, Ind — It's been nearly two weeks since the hit-and-run death of 23-year old Andrew Benkert. "He was a friendly soul. Yes he was," said neighbor Kristy Brinker. Benkert's death rocked the Greenwood community and left his family with unanswered questions. "My husband and I took them some...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Law enforcement asks for help in finding violent felon

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a serious violent felon firearms case. The suspect, William Shellhouse, is wanted for a warrant issued on July 29th, 2021 for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon. He is described as 6′ tall and 200 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carmel, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

IMPD: Missing 7-year-old girl found safe

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said early Wednesday that a missing 7-year-old girl has been found safe. Police had been asking for the public's help in locating Madelyn Grace Havens, who had last been seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. on Indianapolis' near west side. Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, IMPD said Havens...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicycle Theft#Dept#Cpd#The Carmel Police Dept#Current Publishing#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact
FOX59

IMPD officer seriously injured in motorcycle accident

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer has been seriously injured after a motorcycle accident on Monday evening. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the multi-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 45th and Shadeland Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Police said two vehicles and an IMPD motorcycle were involved in the accident. Police confirmed […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Victims learn they were not alone in being hit by woman charged in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The woman blamed for two fatal crashes in three weeks is out of jail awaiting trial for reckless homicide. Other drivers whose cars were hit by Kelli Anderson are learning they were not alone. They're grateful to have survived their run-in with Anderson, who kept getting behind the wheel with deadly consequences, despite knowing she was suffering from seizures.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

Court Docs: Indy firefighter strangled and kidnapped girlfriend

INDIANAPOLIS — A greater than standard bond and GPS monitoring are being requested for an Indianapolis firefighter who was arrested last week on charges that include domestic battery and kidnapping. Private Nathaniel Waldroup, 28, was arrested at an Indianapolis Fire Department station last Tuesday, for charges related to an off-duty incident. According a probable cause […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

IMPD Accident & D.U.I. Investigators Make Arrest Hours After Fatal Hit & Run

INDIANAPOLIS- Today, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) accident investigators arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore for his alleged role in a fatal hit and run. On Friday, June 24, at approximately 6:00 PM, IMPD East District officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident involving two vehicles in the 500 block of N. Shadeland Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and learned one of the drivers had fled the scene. Inside one vehicle, officers located two adult males with serious injuries. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and unfortunately pronounced one occupant deceased at the scene and transported the second occupant to an area hospital in serious condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family’s pursuit of justice, cell phone data lead to charges in Indy man’s fatal overdose

INDIANAPOLIS – Prosecutors in Marion County charged a suspect accused of supplying the drugs that led to a man’s fatal overdose in 2020. But the case may never have been pursued without a determined family’s quest for justice. On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 30-year-old Hunter McSwain with dealing a controlled substance resulting […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Woman Who Led Officers on Chase ‘Doesn’t Know How to Drive’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The woman who led police on a chase Tuesday morning on I-465 doesn’t know how to drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 5 a.m., IMPD officers noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of eastbound I-465 just east of Harding Street.
WLFI.com

Cass County man strikes Logansport police car head on

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Cass County man is in the hospital after colliding with a police car Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:52 p.m., Logansport Police were called to the 1800 block of Meadlawn Avenue for suspicious activity. When police arrived, they saw a man outside of the residence....
LOGANSPORT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy