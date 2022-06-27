Carmel Police Dept. seeks assistance in bicycle theft investigation

INDIANAPOLIS- Today, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) accident investigators arrested 30-year-old Stephen Moore for his alleged role in a fatal hit and run. On Friday, June 24, at approximately 6:00 PM, IMPD East District officers responded to a report of a personal injury accident involving two vehicles in the 500 block of N. Shadeland Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and learned one of the drivers had fled the scene. Inside one vehicle, officers located two adult males with serious injuries. Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and unfortunately pronounced one occupant deceased at the scene and transported the second occupant to an area hospital in serious condition.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO