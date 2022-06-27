ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zoning changes would further marginalize Gainesville's historically Black communities

By Aaron Green
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago

Mayor Lauren Poe's opinion piece , published by The Sun after he led the City Commission to move forward with his disastrous policy of inclusionary zoning to destroy what we know as single-family neighborhoods, is a gross misrepresentation of Gainesville's zoning policies since the 1950s.

Mayor Poe and The Sun continue to state that these policies were racist and were designed to keep Black families from living in white neighborhoods. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Black families have historically chosen to live where their incomes would permit. The income gap between Black and white families historically in Gainesville has been huge, and still is. As a matter of fact, what Mayor Poe and commissioners are supporting would allow more student apartments to be built in residential areas and continue to further marginalize neighborhoods like Porter's Quarters and Fifth Avenue/Pleasant Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAOjH_0gN73xZp00

This proposed zoning change is, in my opinion, a form of modern-day racism, as evidenced by what is currently being built along Northwest Fifth Avenue and throughout the Porter's Quarters neighborhood, which are historically Black communities. Would multifamily housing be built in subdivisions like Forest Ridge, Suburban Heights, Northwood or Golfview?

The mayor and commissioners supporting this ill-conceived zoning and land-use change argue it is needed to create more affordable housing in the city to accommodate the more than 60,000 full-time residents expected to move to Gainesville over the next 10 years. The mayor also argues that their idea of inclusionary zoning would combat people from wanting to live in the unincorporated area of the county, reduce clogged roads and fight climate change. Really! What a price to pay for the current residents of the city in having the value of their homes substantially reduced due to the mayor's folly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x85s8_0gN73xZp00

What is the rush to get this impactful zoning change adopted? The election in August will produce three new city commissioners and a new mayor. There needs to be more outreach and community forums held in the neighborhoods of the city that will be affected by this policy, with visual examples of how this will look and work on the ground.

This should be a call for political action and for all to get involved in the ongoing city election of the new mayor and city commissioners.

Aaron Green is a former Gainesville mayor/commissioner (1975-1981).

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Zoning changes would further marginalize Gainesville's historically Black communities

