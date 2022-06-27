ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiker's Path: Big Walnut Nature Preserve

By Susan Anderson
 2 days ago

This past week, I found myself venturing up to hike more of what I call "the North" country. It was only a 40-minute drive from my home. This is me continuing to write about places closer to home to hike. The Big Walnut Nature Preserve was the preserve that I chose. It's located just outside of Bainbridge, east of Greencastle off of U.S. Highway 36, in Putnam county.

The Big Walnut Preserve is said to be a "dazzling" scenic area and is situated among the rolling hills and steep ravines of Big Walnut Creek Valley. It was named a National Natural Landmark back in 1985 due to the fact that some of the oldest Hemlock trees in the state are located there. The preserve also contains beech, sugar maple, and tulip, with many older trees. Since 1985, the preserve has been co-managed by the Conservancy and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Nature Preserves. The Big Walnut Natural Area contains 2,458 acres. The preserve is a part of this area.

It was a gorgeous day when I decided to make the trip to the "North" country.

There was a window of respite from the recent extreme heat the midwest has experienced as of late. The weather was picture perfect with blue skies and the temperature was in the low eighties!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3quLFy_0gN73NF100

The trail that I was going to hike is called "The Tall Timbers Trail", so named because of the old and very large trees that can be seen along it.  Recently, the Hoosier Hiker’s Council, the DNR, and the Nature Conservancy built a reroute of the trail in order to offer better views of the ravines and Big Walnut Creek.

The trailhead starts along a mown patch of grass by a cornfield. The trail is a loop trail that is moderate to hike and is 2.8 miles in length. I quickly found myself hiking along a beautiful, shaded, wooded trail. There were some fine specimens of older trees and the trail ran parallel in places to the Big Walnut Creek, complete with observation trails.

The rerouted part of the trail was even more scenic than the old trail. There was a set of 40 stairs that traversed a deep ravine.   Fortunately, there was also a landing halfway up the stairs and a bench to rest on.  This section is very scenic.  Moving through this beautiful forest I crossed several small streams and enjoyed a deep canopy of shade overhead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DA3Mv_0gN73NF100

I finally arrived at what I feel is the best part of the preserve: the Big Walnut Creek. The creek rises in Hendricks county and flows more or less diagonally from the northeast to the southwest through Putnam county. It’s a beautiful creek that eventually joins with Mill Creek for the Eel River. This section was the highlight of my hike. I lingered a bit longer along the banks of this beautiful creek hoping to catch a glimpse at a few Blue Heron that supposedly are known to hang out in the area. There were none to be found but it was very relaxing to take a break at the creek, listening to the sound of the water as it meandered downstream. It was a good day on the trail.

I wanted to mention, that over the past few years, the Conservancy and DNR staff, along with many volunteers, have planted more than 125,000 red oak, Shagbark hickory, and black walnut seedlings throughout 180 acres of this preserve.

To find this preserve, take State Road 231 North past Greencastle.  Continue north about 0.3 miles to the intersection of U.S. Highway 36 and turn right (East). Drive 8.5 miles to Bainbridge and turn left (north) on N Washington Street. Follow for 3.9 miles and turn right on East County Road 950 north. Drive 1.5 miles and the parking lot and trailhead will be on the right.

My quote for the week: "Nature is so powerful, so strong. Capturing its essence is not easy. Your work becomes a dance with light and the weather. It takes you to a place within yourself”. - Annie Leibovitz - Photographer

Until the next trail,

Susan

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Hiker's Path: Big Walnut Nature Preserve

