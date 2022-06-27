ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

How Hearing Loss Contributes To Alzheimer’s and Dementia

By Grant Dossetto
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Stimulation of the brain plays a key role in staving off Alzheimer’s and dementia. Dr. Pat Zook of the Central Minnesota Dementia Community Action Network says an international panel of experts specifically...

Pfizer COVID Vaccines for Young Children Available Now

(KNSI) – CentraCare is now offering the Pfizer COVID vaccine for young children at its St. Cloud locations. The inoculations are available as of Tuesday morning. Vaccines will be offered during primary care visits or they can be scheduled:. · Call CentraCare Connect at 320-200-3200 to schedule an appointment...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Volunteers Needed For July Dental Care Event

(KNSI) – A free dental care event is coming to St. Cloud next month. The goal is to have up to 2,000 people get a range of services. Cleanings, extractions, filling cavities, and other dental care will all be offered. Minnesota Mission of Mercy Chair Dr. Alejandro Aguirre says...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
House Built by Sartell Students Finds Family

(KNSI) – Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity has a family for its SabreCON 1 house. Officials say Abdi and Ramla will be moving to the Sartell Community with their three children, ages 14, 12 and nine. The two say they left Somalia due to hardships related to civil war and to find better opportunities in the United States.
SARTELL, MN
COVID In Minnesota: Hospitalization rate falls below high risk line

MINNEAPOLIS -- The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Minnesota has dipped below the high risk threshold, according to the latest update from health officials.The rate, which is measured as new admissions per 100,000 residents, stands at 7.4. It had been above the high risk mark (8) since early May. As of Monday, there were 379 COVID-19 patients in Minnesota hospitals, with 29 of them needing intensive care.The Minnesota Department of Health's latest update includes 3,362 new COVID-19 cases and eight more deaths. Cumulative cases now number 1,551,559, and 12,792 deaths have been attributed to the virus.The state's case growth rate, measured...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Pilot Project Turns Wasted Food Into Green Energy

(KNSI) — St. Cloud got a chance to show off its pilot project using a de-packaging machine that helps turn food that would otherwise go to waste into green energy. More than 50 representatives from cities and counties around the state showed up at the St. Cloud Wastewater Treatment Facility for Tuesday’s open house to learn more about the pilot program.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
New Law Rolls Back Restrictions for Older Residents Seeking Jobless Benefits

(KNSI) — A new law taking effect in Minnesota on Sunday removes requirements restricting Social Security recipients from receiving full jobless benefits. State lawmakers have repealed the requirement, paving the way for individuals living on tight budgets to have an extra cushion if they lose their “post-retirement” job.
MINNESOTA STATE
Five Secrets to Keeping Those Pesky Minnesota Mosquitoes Away

After a wet spring and the arrival of summer here in Minnesota, we all know that those pesky mosquitoes can't be far behind. Mosquito: (See Minnesota Bird) We all react to their itchy bites differently. After a weekend of camping or at the cabin Amie is a human pin cushion, while most of the time I got mostly unscathed. We're never sure if she's bitten more or just reacts more severely that I do.
MINNESOTA STATE
Don’t Feed the Bears in Minnesota

People enjoy interacting with wildlife. But it's usually not a good idea. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is again cautioning residents to avoid contact with bears. The DNR says on their website, "To live peacefully with bears, humans play a part by being responsible for their behavior." The...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Highest-Ranked County in the Country is Right Here in Minnesota

When it comes to access to health care, a new report says the highest-ranked county in the country is right here in our own backyard in Minnesota. U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health have been ranking communities across the country for the past five years now based on various aspects of their overall health. And while Minnesota, as a state, ranked relatively high overall, several counties here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes placed very highly in this year's survey.
MINNESOTA STATE
'Hero Pay' applications flood into Minnesota

Minnesota's pandemic frontline workers are quickly lining up for state cash. More than 762,000 Minnesotans had already sought state "hero pay" as of Thursday morning - and there is still another month to apply. State officials had estimated 667,000 workers would qualify for the program, which would result in each...
New Green Technology To Be Shown During Wastewater Treatment Plant Open House

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Wastewater Treatment Plant is showing off a new technology that is turning food waste into green energy. St. Cloud is the demonstration site for the new de-packaging unit which was bought with a grant donated to the Tri-County Solid Waste Commission. St. Cloud is one of the first to pilot the use of a de-packaging unit. Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says it’s very simple in that, “You drop the food into the unit and it actually takes out all the packaging material out of it. So then, what we have left is two things, we have the garbage, the plastics and those types of things that the food is in, and then, we have a slurry of food products.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
In the News: Church Abuse Requires Accountability

Hank Shea, a senior distinguished fellow at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis and fellow at the university's Initiative on Restorative Justice and Healing, wrote an op-ed for the National Catholic Reporter arguing the church's abuse law is not working. Pointing to the "long-standing, unsuccessful efforts...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Woman’s Recent Photo Shows “End Of World” Sky – Is It Real?

I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Theresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota resorts are booked solid this summer

ISLE, Minn. -- It seems a lot of people are skipping their flights and road tripping for their holiday weekend plans.Resorts across the area tell us they are packed with customers, something that hasn't happened in two years.Amanda Etienne and her son, Bronson Ditch, traveled from La Salle in southern Minnesota to spend a week with their family at Appeldoorn's Sunset Bay Resort on Lake Mille Lacs."After the COVID, yeah, this is the perfect, perfect place just to get away," Ditch said.Etienne noticed Tuesday it's a bit slower than previous summers, but she expects, correctly, that the resort will fill...
ISLE, MN
Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
Take a Creepy Hike Around an Abandoned Minnesota Town

This time of year, Minnesotans love to get outside and enjoy what Minnesota has to offer. When we have so many months of Winter, it's nice to be able to do more things outside without it being freezing cold. This week, with the lower humidity and temperatures (compared to last...

