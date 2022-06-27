How Hearing Loss Contributes To Alzheimer’s and Dementia

(KNSI) – The St. Cloud Wastewater Treatment Plant is showing off a new technology that is turning food waste into green energy. St. Cloud is the demonstration site for the new de-packaging unit which was bought with a grant donated to the Tri-County Solid Waste Commission. St. Cloud is one of the first to pilot the use of a de-packaging unit. Public Services Director Tracy Hodel says it’s very simple in that, “You drop the food into the unit and it actually takes out all the packaging material out of it. So then, what we have left is two things, we have the garbage, the plastics and those types of things that the food is in, and then, we have a slurry of food products.”

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO