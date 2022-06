My wife and I drove down to Washington, D.C. on Friday afternoon for a long scheduled fun weekend with our daughter. On Saturday evening, we had a rooftop cookout at our daughter’s apartment building for her and a few of her friends. Yes, it’s come to that – the old boomer parents regaling their millennial child and her buddies with stories of yore. OK, her mother did no regaling. And I did my best to keep my regaling to a minimum in an effort not to embarrass our wonderful daughter.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO