Pennsdale, Pa. — Those looking to get a snack at Lycoming Mall are out of luck. Auntie Anne's, a popular soft pretzel eatery, recently closed for good. The closure means the mall's last eatery is now gone. A sign seen on the counter on June 26 stated, "Auntie Anne's is closed. To our customers, we are sorry. We held on as long as we could. We will miss you!" A...

PENNSDALE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO