ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Better Buy: Tesla vs. Rivian

By Neha Chamaria and Howard Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Among the several electric vehicle (EV) start-ups that took the markets by storm last year, Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was the most hyped EV stock, with its initial public offering (IPO) turning out to be the largest in the U.S. since Meta Platforms ' (formerly Facebook) IPO in 2012. Rivian's R1T pickup truck, after all, had already hit the roads even as EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) failed to start production of its Cybertruck in 2021 as planned.

Rivian, however, has struggled since, while Tesla continues to lead in the red-hot EV space. Yet, with Rivian stock plunging and losing almost twice as much value as Tesla this year, is it time to buy the EV start-up stock? Or are you better off investing in the stalwart to play the EV boom? Let's find out.

A smart start-up path

Howard Smith (Rivian): Rivian and Tesla are two completely different companies right now. Sure, they are both in the EV sector. But Tesla produced almost 1 million vehicles last year, while Rivian has only made about 5,000 since it started production late last year. Of course, investors have already recognized Tesla's success with the company valued at a market cap of nearly $700 billion, even with the stock well off its highs.

But Rivian's $25 billion market cap doesn't necessarily make it cheap, either. The company has had some missteps as it launched its first vehicles and is now facing rising raw material costs as well as supply chain challenges just as it's trying to ramp up its business. After raising capital from early investors that included Amazon and Ford and a successful initial public offering, however, Rivian has what it needs to succeed.

Its relationship with Amazon provided more than just capital. The e-commerce giant has also ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans from Rivian that provide a nice base load for its production line. Rivian estimates about one-third of this year's expected production of 25,000 vehicles will be the commercial vans. But it really is the capital that Rivian has accumulated that potentially makes it a worthy investment .

As of March 31, the company had about $17 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. It expects that to carry it through 2025 with a second manufacturing facility being built in Georgia and the launch and ramp up of its second generation R2 vehicle platform. That amount of cash on the balance sheet is nearly equal to Tesla, but with only about one-thirtieth the market cap.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JW9Rm_0gN73EIU00

RIVN Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Rivian certainly still has much to prove. And the operational risks are much higher as it has yet to successfully mass produce its vehicles. But with enough cash on hand to get there, it might be worth an investment now, as the stock is likely to track any positive milestones higher.

The EV powerhouse

Neha Chamaria (Tesla): Tesla's clout in the U.S. electric-vehicle market is hard to match -- nearly 75% of all EVs sold in the U.S. in the first quarter were Tesla products, according to Kelley Blue Book. Competition, of course, is catching up, but Tesla is already in a place other EV makers could take years to reach -- it's selling almost a million vehicles per year and is doing so profitably. In 2021, Tesla generated an operating margin of 12% and $5 billion in free cash flow.

That doesn't mean Tesla is unbeatable and risk-free. Far from it. Supply chain constraints, by far, are turning out to be Tesla's biggest growth hurdle, with CEO Elon Musk even revealing in a recent interview with Tesla owners how the two factories it opened in the first quarter are burning billions of dollars. Yet, whether it's inflation, interest rates, or supply challenges, these are macro factors that aren't and won't hurt Tesla alone but nearly every EV manufacturer out there.

Tesla has a good problem: that of supply, and not demand. In fact, the waitlist for Tesla vehicles ordered now is likely to extend into one year or more, and that's primarily because of steep raw material and logistics constraints.

Tesla, though, still expects production to rise by 50% in 2022. Right now, with so many EVs from so many different companies hitting the roads, the ability to scale capacity and production can make all the difference. Tesla is going all out to do that, and it's still in the early stages of growth. That makes it a no-brainer EV stock to buy on the dip.

The verdict: Both stocks are alluring, but one is riskier

Tesla stock has turned out to be an incredible investment in recent years, and its growth story looks as strong as ever. Yet, some are wary of investing in Tesla now as they fear they may not see those kind of returns again given that the stock still has a market cap of over $700 billion despite this year's sell-off.

In contrast, investors in Rivian see solid upside in the company and its stock price as the EV maker puts its cash to use to scale up production. Also, Rivian is a new entrant, and growth investors often prefer a piece of action in a young company over an established one. Sure, if Rivian can navigate the near-term challenges, meet its ambitious long-term goals , and corner a sizable chunk of the electric truck market until Tesla's Cybertruck rolls out, the stock could be a huge winner. Just keep in mind that it's a big if for now.

10 stocks we like better than Rivian
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Rivian Automotive wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Howard Smith has positions in Amazon. Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Toyota Has More Bad News for Vehicle Owners

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corporation Report which launched its first U.S. electric vehicle bZ4x in April, has had a run of bad luck over the past year. Despite rolling out its new all-electric vehicle to compete against Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and Volkswagen with great anticipation, the company had a few letdowns at the same time.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
TheStreet

Elon Musk Calls These Companies 'Super Shady and Unethical'

In his spare time, when he’s not running Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, Elon Musk has built up a satellite network to provide global data and communications services. The Starlink service has nearly 3,000 satellites in low-earth orbit, launched by Musk's SpaceX rockets. The service can provide data with much less lag time than older satellites operating much farther above the earth.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Is Furious

His detractors will see a lack of fair play, while his fans will give him reason. Before getting to the reason for his anger, it should be noted that for more than a decade, from 2003 to almost 2013, the billionaire and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report pushed hard for the adoption of electric vehicles despite mockery from rivals and skepticism from financial markets and consumers.
INDUSTRY
torquenews.com

The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles

What is the true cost of owning a Tesla Model 3 after 20,000 miles? One owner shares his experience with any problems he encountered, along with what charging costs were and how he felt about the car overall. The True Cost of a Tesla Model 3 After 20,000 Miles. We...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Randi Zuckerberg
Money

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
MIAMI, FL
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Why India’s electric cars will eat Tesla’s lunch

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. "Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars,” Elon Musk recently tweeted, in response to a question about its plans for India. Like some other things Musk has been saying of late, this did not reflect reality.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Vehicles#Ev#Meta Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy