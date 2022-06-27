ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Two Augusta-area athletic programs earned top-10 finishes in GADA Director's Cup race

By Will Cheney, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 2 days ago
With summer underway, the final standings for the Director's Cup have been tallied and a pair of Augusta-area programs earned top-10 finishes.

The cup is presented by the Georgia Athletic Director's Association annually to the top boys' and girls' athletic programs in each of the eight Georgia High School Association classifications. Greenbrier and Lakeside each earned top spots in their respective classifications.

The Greenbrier girls were the highest ranked public program in the 5A class, trailing only St. Pius X and Blessed Trinity for third overall. The Lady Pack's accomplishments include a state championship appearance in volleyball, final four in flag football, elite eight in basketball and tennis and sweet 16 in soccer.

"I want to start by saying how proud I am of the kids, coaches and the community," Greenbrier AD Garrett Black said. "They've worked so hard and bought into the culture here at Greenbrier, and it was a team effort."

The Lady Pack also earned a state playoff appearances in lacrosse.

On top of the girls' performance, both Greenbrier programs took the top spot in Region 8-AAAAA. The boys finished just outside of the top-10 in the classification, coming in at 11th. The boys earned an elite eight finish in baseball and tennis. They also earned playoff appearances in basketball, lacrosse and soccer.

Lakeside faired similarly well. The Panthers finished 10th overall in 6A, with the boys taking the sixth spot and girls at 13th. Both programs finished atop Region 3-AAAAAA. Their achievements were highlighted by an elite eight finish in volleyball and sweet 16 appearances in baseball, girls' and boys' soccer and girls' boys' tennis.

The Panthers also earned playoff appearances in girls' basketball, girls' and boys' lacrosse, flag football, softball and football.

The cup has been awarded annually since the 1999-2000 academic year, according to the GADA website. It was originally one award, but became broken into male and female categories in 2003. Twenty-six GHSA sanctioned sports are taken into consideration for scoring, with each program's top eight sports determining its final standings.

