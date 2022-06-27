ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Charles River Rotary Club's Scoopapalooza — mixing ice cream, good causes

By Sierra Sorrentino, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbncm_0gN72m9H00

NATICK — Nothing beats the heat quite like ice cream.

Except maybe all-you-can-eat ice cream.

As the sun shone brightly on the first Saturday of summer, the Charles River Rotary Club hosted its 9th Annual "Scoopapalooza" — an all-you-can-eat ice cream fest on the Natick Town Common.

Proceeds — attendees paid a flat $7 apiece to endulge in the cool treats — will go toward several Rotary causes.

“This is a family-friendly event, everybody loves ice cream, it gets people out… it’s really what we’re (the Charles River Rotary Club) all about,” said Rotary President Jon Fetherston, an Ashland resident. “We try to do good and give back to our community and this is a simple way to do it.”

Fetherston said last year's Scoopapalooza raised $16,000 and he expects it to “be even better this year," especially with Hood New England Creamery providing ice cream for the event.

Hood, which is based in Lynnfield, was this year's official sponsor. It donated about $2,000 worth of ice cream.

“We’re happy that we seem to be on the back side of COVID and having fun,” said Fetherston.

Among the beneficiaries of the event are the Rotary’s continuing education scholarship fund for Keefe Regional Technical School. The scholarships provide high school seniors with money they can use to either further their education or pay for tools if they have chosen a trade.

Fetherston said Scoopapalooza was started nine years ago because the scholarship fund for Keefe Tech was dwindling.

“We thought this was a great way to do something with the community that’s family-friendly and raises a lot of money,” he said.

Funds also go to other nonprofits the Rotary assists, such as the Natick Service Council and Natick Food Pantry, as well as club functions for kids with special needs such as the St. Patrick’s Day dance.

Nancy Vitale, co-owner of Park Street Ice Cream Shoppe & Cafe in Natick, said her business has participated in Scoopapalooza from the beginning.

“I love it," she said. "All these customers have been coming to our store for 42 years, so it’s nice to give back."

Vitale said that in past years her business would bring buckets of ice cream and go through about 15 of them. But the ice cream would quickly melt in the heat, and she had difficulty getting help this year, so the business donated 200 cups of ice cream.

Tina Pickett, an employee at BirchTree Bread Company in Worcester, has attended the event for seven years as a vendor for the Natick Farmers Market — which takes place every Saturday and typically overlaps with Scoopaplooza.

“I think this town is amazing because they do this, it brings so many people together — especially on the common,” Pickett said.

The Charles River Rotary Club currently meets in person at the Natick Community Senior Center or virtually on Zoom. Much of its membership is from Natick, Wellesley, Ashland and Framingham.

