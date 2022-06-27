ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Find your frugal sweet spot: Five money-saving tips for grocery shoppers

By Kirsten Romaguera
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFzgP_0gN72kNp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqZ9E_0gN72kNp00

Educating people to live healthily on a budget is an important part of the mission of the UF/IFAS Extension Family Nutrition Program (FNP), and this goal has never been more relevant as grocery shoppers see higher prices on the shelves.

“Yes, you can make and prepare healthy, easy foods and meals without spending a lot of money,” said Dr. Sharon Austin, adult programs specialist for FNP. “You do not have to be a TV celebrity chef or expert food shopper to save money making healthy food.”

One option for recipe-hunters can be found on the FNP website: familynutritionprogram.org/recipes .

Presto, pesto: Got herbs? Make fresh pesto straight from the garden | The Kitchen Goddess

Salad recipe: Summer special: Put this Classic Southern 7-Layer Pea Salad on the picnic table

Broccoli salad: Southern Broccoli Salad a tried-and-true hit with a crowd |Rigsby

Dr. Austin shares a few key tips for grocery shoppers who may be feeling the pinch:

1. Follow the 'Plan It, Shop It, Make It' outline.

Plan a week of meals and prepare a grocery list. Look into sales and seasonal produce – from sources like printed or online grocery store flyers – as you make your plans. Save money by making fewer trips to the store, especially while fuel costs are also high.

Check your cabinets, refrigerator and freezer for food you already have. The free “Shop Simple with MyPlate” app ( myplate.gov/myplate-kitchen on your phone or computer) is great for planning your meals and finding budget-friendly recipes.

Shop smart by sticking to that grocery list. Be sure not to shop while hungry or in a hurry, which may help you buy less food and make healthier food choices. Think about farmer’s markets, farm stands and discount retail stores for lower-cost foods, many of which will accept SNAP and WIC benefits. (The “Shop Simple with MyPlate” app has a feature to find farmers markets and local retailers that accept SNAP benefits.)

Making meals at home saves money. Stretch your ingredients and reduce waste by eating leftovers or reusing them in different dishes. Vegetables can add variety to soups, salads and stews. Add fruit to cereal, smoothies and salads. Use a cooked protein, like chicken, in several ways, from casseroles to salads. Include lower-cost vegetable protein items like beans, peas and lentils in your meals.

2. Compare prices on the shelf tags.

“Retail price” shows the price you pay for the food item, and “unit price” tells you how much a food costs per pound, ounce or quart. The unit price is most useful for comparing the cost of similar items, for example, two kinds of canned beans.

3. Shelf-stable foods are always great to have available.

Especially since it’s now hurricane season, cnsider canned fruits, vegetables, tomato products, beans, fish and milk. Complete your meals with grains such as cereals, pasta and rice, and remember that flavoring your dishes with dried herbs can help you avoid adding extra salt. Other pantry fillers include baking products, dried fruits and nuts, powdered milk, vinegar and healthy oils like canola or olive.

4. All types of produce count for your fruit and vegetable intake.

Per MyPlate, fruits and vegetables should together make up half your plate . Be sure to check the label for added salt and sugars in frozen and canned options.

5. Generic products are more budget friendly.

Name-brand products are more widely known, eye-catching, and are often associated with trademarked products, but they also tend to be higher-cost than generic options. The difference in quality of these food products depends upon the product you are buying.

Other resources

Never miss a story:  Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Find your frugal sweet spot: Five money-saving tips for grocery shoppers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
Mashed

Another Pantry Staple Could Soon Have A Price Surge

Back in January, grocery prices broke a 13-year record. Since then, prices have only continued to go up. Eggs, the food that's seen the greatest price increase from inflation, have almost doubled in cost just since December 2021. But eggs aren't the only grocery item affected. Per Forbes Advisor, the prices of foods like beef, chicken, frozen items, milk, butter, and fresh fruit have also risen significantly. With groceries being so expensive, many Americans were turning to less-expensive alternatives. However, even pantry staples like rice, cornmeal, pasta, beans, and lentils are now more costly.
AGRICULTURE
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Grocery Store Closings in 2022

As the U.S. dials back from the height of the pandemic, grocery chains continue to confront repercussions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, Reuters.com, Corporate.Publix.com, Mashed.com, MacroTrends.net, Google.com, PopSugar.com, and TraderJoes.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet Spot#Nutrition#Fruit#Food Drink#Fnp
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
AOL Corp

Strawberries Sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, and More Recalled Due to Hepatitis A Outbreak

Check your strawberry stash! The United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers For Disease Control are currently investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A that is likely linked to fresh organic strawberries. The berries in question are branded as FreshKampo and HEB, and would have been purchased between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022. They were sold nationwide, as well as in Canada.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
GOBankingRates

SNAP Benefits at Walmart: What Can I Buy?

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the federal government's food program to help low-income families and individuals afford nutritious food when their income does not cover these...
Thrillist

The Best Apps Combating Grocery Store Food Waste

Everyday, nearly one pound of food is wasted per person in the United States. Whether we like to admit it or not, we all often find ourselves not getting around to baking that apple pie or feeling too lazy to grill the steaks we picked up from the store. Pretty much all of us have thrown out sad looking vegetables after they’ve gone bad in our produce drawer.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
MedicalXpress

How to save $50 off your food bill and still eat tasty, nutritious meals

Grocery prices have taken a hike upwards for a host of reasons, including the rising costs of petrol, fertilizer and labor. You could "shop around" for cheaper groceries, but that would cost you more in fuel or travel, not to mention time. Research shows a healthy diet costs low-income households...
RECIPES
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy