Elements of success: 2014 BNL graduate pursuing Ph.D in organic chemistry

As a student attending Shawswick Elementary and Middle School and Bedford North Lawrence High School, Lucas Howell was always drawn to science; any kind of science fascinated him, but the idea of making it his life's pursuit was not even the size of a molecule in his mind.

A chemistry class at BNL opened a door of possibilities that put Howell on a path to where he is now, ready to complete his doctorate in organic chemistry at the University of Iowa. The path was not easy nor expected. Howell is a first-generation college student. There are no Ph.D.s in his family. But he was always curious and relied on perseverance, starting in high school.

"At BNL, I had AP chemistry with Mr. (Kenn) Coy. As with most chemistry courses, when you hear the talk among your peers, there's a lot of stigma that it's hard before you even take it. You hear horror stories about it but upon taking it, it wasn't so bad," Howell said. "And Mr. Coy was the reason for that. There wasn't a big turning point for deciding to pursue this, but the overall way Mr. Coy presented the class in a digestible and fun way started me on the path for sure."

Chemistry can be intimidating, but it wasn't to the 2014 BNL graduate. In fact, he said the periodic table, the big chart with the colorful rows of elements, is really where it all started for him.

"Whatever you're looking at, it's composed of things on the periodic table. That was always interesting to me," he said.

To achieve a Ph.D in organic chemistry is rare and rarer still for someone like Howell, a first-generation college graduate.

To get to where he is, there were late-night study sessions, adjusting to the demands of rigorous college classes and a bombed test or two.

The first time he took organic chemistry at IU, he dropped the class.

"I struggled at the beginning. I wasn't really acclimated to the study habits required for the material in organic chemistry, I wasn't giving it my best effort but I still had that love for the material, even though it was the hardest class for me," he said.

Howell is grateful for early mentors like Coy and professors at Indiana University, where he completed his undergraduate degree in biochemistry.

He recalled a professor telling students that organic chemistry would require two hours of study a day.

Howell joined a research group at IU during his sophomore year where he spent time with other chemistry students. He continued doing research until he graduated. With his degree from IU, he wasn't sure what he wanted to pursue, and the challenge of grad school was appealing.

"Since I didn't know what I wanted to do, I thought, 'Why not just try to achieve the highest level I can,'" he said.

At the University of Iowa, Howell is a synthetic organic chemist and is currently working on an anti-malarial compound. Malaria is very common in Africa with millions of cases reported each year.

"Broadly speaking, I'm trying to make molecules by my hands that Mother Nature makes by natural processes," he said.

Since 2018 he has taught organic chemistry classes to undergrad students as a TA, drawing teaching techniques from Coy and his IU professors to help his students succeed.

Small town, big dreams

As someone who grew up in a small Indiana town, Howell hopes his journey resonates with other young people that they can aspire to pursue higher education regardless of their circumstances.

Inspiration and mentors are all around, he said, if you look for them.

"You have to be curious and not be scared to pursue what you're interested in, whatever that is," he said.

At one time, he would read food labels and thought he might be a nutritionist.

"But my diet was crap," he said with a laugh. "So I couldn't see myself doing that. But that got me interested in what happens when we eat these sugars and foods and that got me into biochemistry."

He will complete his doctorate in the spring and will look for an industry job where he can do research. He plans to return to Indiana, settling in or near Columbus where he has family.

"This has been the hardest thing I've ever done," he said. "I gave up lots of weekends with my friends. I really do believe you can do anything after doing this myself. You just may have to work a little harder than others."

