BSA Troop 435 learn camping skills

Robert E. Alvey, age 83 of Knoxville, formerly of LaFollette passed away Monday June 27, 2022. Born and raised in Hamilton Ohio on a dairy farm. He joined the NAVY after graduation and was proud of his military service. After his military service he went on to find his passion, operating restaurants in Ohio. After meeting the love of his life they went to Florida and opened and operated many restaurants of their own. After many years in the restaurant industry he longed to go back to the farm life. This led to finding the farm in Tennessee to raise his family and continue different business ventures. He had a passion for the flea market where he could meet and talk to people. He never met a stranger. He always told people about his love of God and his dreams and experiences. He loved to witness to God and share his testimony with everyone he met. He is preceded in death by parents Cecil and Katherine Alvey.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO