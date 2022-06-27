Lots of 7pm kick-offs for Cougar Football 2022; updated schedule here

Larry Steven (Steve) Woodward of Rocky Top, Tennessee, age 69, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022. He was preceded in death by his son, Dana Shane Woodward, to whom he remained a devoted father until Dana’s passing. He was a loving and tireless caregiver to his mother until his illness no longer made it possible. Steve’s greatest enjoyments during his life was camping, fishing, and hunting with his son, family gatherings, and especially spending time with his grandson and great grandchildren. He worked as an ironworker in his early years and then as a licensed realtor and a licensed professional contractor. He accepted the Lord Jesus Christ and was baptized as a youth at Pine Hill Baptist Church in the Pine Hill Community, Tennessee under the ministry of Reverend Howard Robbins. Steve had a great affection for all children and one of his greatest joys was just being around little ones, especially his great-grandchildren, and great-nephews and niece to joke with them and hear their responses. In addition to his son, Dana Shane Woodward of Clinton, Steve is also preceded in death by his father, Neal Woodward, and nephew Neal Eugene Woodward. He is survived by his mother, Ruth S. Woodward of Rocky Top, his grandson Austin and wife Kelly Woodward and his great-grandchildren, Henley and Leighton Woodward of Clinton; his brothers James T. and wife Jody Woodward of Rocky Top, his twin brother, David Michael and wife Sherry Woodward of Clinton, Mark A. and wife Anita Woodward of Rocky Top, nieces and nephews James T. Woodward, Jr., Melissa Woodward, of Rocky Top, Ashley and husband David Lyons of Knoxville, Bethany Woodward and Drew Williams of Clinton, and great-nieces and nephew; Katie and Stephen Davenport, James T. Woodward III, Summer Lloyd, Isaac Lloyd, Syler Williams, Crimson Davenport, Boone Lyons, and Brooks Lyons. He is also survived by numerous uncles and aunts for whom he had great affection for.

