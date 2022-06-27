ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

At London Concert, Billie Joe Armstrong Announces Renunciation of Citizenship

InsideHook
InsideHook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29GJ8s_0gN7290J00
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during Hella Mega tour at London Stadium on June 24, 2022. Burak Cingi/Redferns

Musicians make all kinds of announcements when they’re playing live. Watch enough live music and you’re liable to hear almost any kind of life change imaginable — engagements, breakups and births among them. But at a recent concert in London, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong engaged in what might be a first, telling the crowd that had come to see his band play on their Hella Mega tour that he was renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

Ultimate Classic Rock has more details, and noted that Armstrong was also critical of the Supreme Court’s verdict in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. (Armstrong’s actual wording was a bit more succinct, and a lot more profane.) One attendee recorded part of what Armstrong stated and made it widely available via Twitter.

While onstage, Armstrong said, “There’s just too much f*cking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f*cking excuse for a country.” He went on to clarify that he was “not kidding.”

To clarify, Armstrong’s onstage declaration does not act as an official renunciation of his citizenship. The State Department does provide a guide to the process, which would involve — if the citizen in question was abroad — visiting an embassy or consulate and then signing “an oath of renunciation.”

It’s not clear if Armstrong was serious or if he was speaking metaphorically. He did, however, tell the crowd in London that “you’re going to get a lot of me” in the near future.

Comments / 8

Related
InsideHook

A Mystery Illness Is Targeting Tourists at the Grand Canyon

It’s not COVID-19, and it’s not monkeypox, either. So why are hundreds of tourists suddenly getting sick while visiting the Grand Canyon?. According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the park is currently in the throes of an outbreak of a “gastrointestinal illness that closely resembles norovirus,” which, for the uninitiated, is a disease that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and mild fever. It’s also highly contagious — you can get it by having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth, per the CDC — and anyone can get it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

Oh Great, Super Gonorrhea Is a Thing Now

During my last STI scare, I found myself actively rooting for it to be chlamydia, not gonorrhea. This would have been a pretty negligible difference, logistically speaking. Two of the most common STIs, chlamydia and gonorrhea are relatively similar infections. You test for them the same way, they present similarly (when they do at all) and they’re usually treated the same way (a round of antibiotics should do the trick). The only reason I would have preferred a chlamydia diagnosis over a gonorrhea one is because I think chlamydia sounds better. Like, not “sounds better” as in sounds less shameful or any such sex-shamey nonsense, but literally sounds better. “Gonorrhea” is just kind of an ugly word and also it sounds like “diarrhea.” “Chlamydia,” on the other hand, really rolls off the tongue and I think it would be a beautiful name for a child or maybe a pet hamster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
InsideHook

What Keeps a Veteran Musician Traveling After Decades in the Spotlight?

At an age when plenty of musicians are calling it a day from touring, what prompted one musician to double down on both their touring and their forays into live music, period? That’s a question at the heart of a new Washington Post profile of musician and actor John Davidson. (Who, it should be noted, should not be confused with the retired hockey player of the same name.)
MUSIC
Deadline

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Says He’s “Renouncing” His Citizenship, Moving To UK

Click here to read the full article. Billie Joe Armstrong don’t want to be an American idiot. The Grammy-winning Green Day singer/songwriter slammed the US during a Friday night concert in London, and vowed he was moving to the UK. He proclaimed “F**k America,” adding that he was “renouncing” his citizenship in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade’s federal abortion protections. Armstrong, 50, told his audience “There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f**king excuse for a country” when he made his reveal. He added: “Oh, I’m not kidding, you’re going to...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Joe Armstrong
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” by The Beatles

We all know “Hey Jude” or “Here Comes The Sun,” but what about some of The Beatles’ songs that aren’t as widely celebrated? The track, in particular, that is piquing our interest is the 1967 song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.” It’s a scrumptious psychedelic offering and one of the songs off of the critically acclaimed album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Citizenship#Classic Rock#The Supreme Court#The State Department
OK! Magazine

Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After-Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Pippa Middleton’s baby news revealed

Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gaining a new little cousin! According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge ’s sister Pippa Middleton is expecting her third child with her husband James Matthews. RELATED: Prince William and Kate share behind-the-scenes photos from Queen's Platinum Jubilee ...
WORLD
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Fox News

Bill Nye ‘Science Guy’ is married

Bill Nye the "Science Guy" is officially a married man. People magazine shared that Nye, 66, wed journalist and author Liza Mundy, 61, in late May at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. The couple’s initial introduction stemmed from Mundy’s book, "Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women...
WASHINGTON, DC
NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Song Lyrics: “Crimson and Clover” by Tommy James and The Shondells

By 1969, the psychedelic-pop group Tommy James and The Shondells already had a number of hits in their growing catalog, including their 1966 The Raindrops’ cover, “Hanky Panky,” and other Top 10 smashes like “I Think We’re Alone Now” released in 1967, hitting No. 1 20 years later with Tiffany’s cover, and the 1968 release “Mony Mony”—the live version by Billy Idol also topping the charts in 1987.
MUSIC
Herbie J Pilato

What it was like to meet Elizabeth Montgomery, the "Twitch-Witch" Star of TV's "Bewitched"

I’ll never forget the day I first heard Elizabeth Montgomery’s voice on my answering machine, trailing off and on tape, in bits and pieces, with a chipper, near stuttering rhythm. I had been attempting to contact the iconic Bewitched star for months. William Asher, her former husband and the show’s core producer/director, had been playing matchmaker for us, recommending that she speak with me. “You really should talk to Herbie,” he told her on more than one occasion. “He is sincerely concerned with this entity known as Bewitched.”
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Said That The “Outlaw” Title He Was Given In The ’70s Was “The Dumbest Thing I Ever Heard”

I can never get enough of Waylon Jennings. Of course, these days, we all think of him as the ultimate country outlaw, who paved the way for an incredible era of music back in the 1970’s. And his 1976 collaborative record with Willie Nelson, Tompall Glaser and wife Jessi Colter, Wanted! The Outlaws, was wildly successful, becoming first country album to ever go platinum. Waylon has admitted more than once that he hated the whole concept of it, and even once […] The post Waylon Jennings Said That The “Outlaw” Title He Was Given In The ’70s Was “The Dumbest Thing I Ever Heard” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy