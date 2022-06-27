ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Sunny, spring-like temps; Dry stretch ahead

By Jenn Harcher
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cooler, more comfortable air has invaded our area following a front. Bright and beautiful today with highs feeling more like spring in the low 70s.

There is a BEACH HAZARD in effect for Lake Erie. A high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory in effect through the evening.

We’re headed for another dry stretch. The work week starts off under high pressure, and that settles in for a majority of the week. A cold front will approach Wednesday, but because of the strong high pressure, it should keep showers north of us and just allow some extra cloud cover Wednesday.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

