Sunny, spring-like temps; Dry stretch ahead
Editor’s Note: The forecast below has been updated and is no longer active. Please click here for the latest weather conditions.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cooler, more comfortable air has invaded our area following a front. Bright and beautiful today with highs feeling more like spring in the low 70s.
There is a BEACH HAZARD in effect for Lake Erie. A high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory in effect through the evening.Stay up-to-date with the FOX 8 app
We’re headed for another dry stretch. The work week starts off under high pressure, and that settles in for a majority of the week. A cold front will approach Wednesday, but because of the strong high pressure, it should keep showers north of us and just allow some extra cloud cover Wednesday.Click here for weather maps and radar
Here's the latest 8-day forecast:
