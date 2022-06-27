Granville LGBTQ+ community celebrates pride, ready to fight after Roe reversal

Mark Carr's speech at the second annual Granville Pride Parade and Festival was different than he originally intended.

The Pride celebration was held June 25, one day after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade , ending the constitutional right to abortion in the U.S. A concurring opinion from Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that other rights previously granted by the court, including contraception access, same-sex relationships and same-sex marriage, may need to be revisited .

As the Pride festivities kicked off at Denison University's Art Quad, Carr thanked the thousands in attendance, but also made a request.

"I hate to ask you for more, but I need to ask you for more," said Carr, who is board president for Granville Pride. "Every single person who's showing up here today, I need to make sure that you're registered to vote. And I need you to know that your voice matters now more than ever.

"It’s a very uncomfortable feeling knowing that somebody thinks that my marriage and my children and the rights of my daughter and your daughters don't matter as much as others and so today we're going to celebrate; tomorrow we wake up and we fight."

Audrey Gibson, a student representative on the Granville Pride board and a transgender woman, said politicians spread hate because they want people who are LGBTQ+ to think there is something wrong with loving other people and being who they are.

"They want us to question each other and grow prejudice because prejudice divides us," she said to the crowd. "When we assert that there is nothing wrong with us — that being who we are, we are being amazing — we challenge these sources of hate and reconstruct a world of love, love for each other and love for ourselves."

After the parade that went through the downtown village streets, Carr said the opinion from Thomas has him on edge.

"I just feel like my shoulders were sort of relaxed for a few years," he said of the court's 2015 decision guaranteeing same-sex couples the right to marriage. "But instantly after the announcement yesterday, you know, I went all the way back to when we were fighting, you know, for marriage equality."

Carr said this time the fight for rights feels different because of the increased visibility of trans kids like Gibson.

"It just feels different because it feels like we're fighting for such a younger generation, who have sort of come into their own and found their own. Now this happens," he said.

Debi Hartfield and Gwenyth Chmara Huff graduated from Granville High School in 1981 and 1985, respectively, and said they welcomed the progress Granville has made towards making it a safe space.

"Everyone has the right to be true to who they are. It's that simple," Hartfield said. "We have to let people know that they're in a safe space, and something that we forgotten is that until everyone is safe no one is safe."

Following the court ruling Friday, Hartfield and Huff both said residents must push back harder against systems that continue to oppress LGBTQ+ rights.

"The more people push back on me, I'm gonna push back harder," Chmara Huff said. "Our kids are going to be assaulted and our kids are going to die if we don't stand up."

Gibson, a 2022 Granville High School graduate, said in an interview she wanted those in attendance share their support of the LGBTQ+ community with others in their lives, especially those who don't support it.

"It's great how many people are here, but it's important to remember that there's a lot of people who aren't here and who don't support us and they're the ones who really need to hear this message."

And for those not supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, Gibson said they can separate their political beliefs from how they treat and respect those people in their lives.

"If people come up to you, whatever you think of it, of the community overall politically, you can still treat them with respect and kindness," she said.

Correspondent Molly Wilson contributed to this report.

