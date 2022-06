The latest news out of the housing market isn’t good. Mortgage rates are soaring, and sales are dropping. The one puzzler is what's happening with prices. The 30-year fixed-mortgage rate averaged 5.81% as of June 23, hitting a near-14-year-high, according to Freddie Mac. The rate rose from 5.78% last week, when it registered its biggest one-week surge since 1987. The rate was just 3.02% a year ago.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO