Pride Festival brings sense of togetherness

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 2 days ago

ZANESVILLE — Cory Stutes, like many, was anticipating the Zanesville Pride Festival on Saturday.

The former Zanesville resident, who now resides in Licking County, was impressed with the amount of people in attendance at Zane's Landing.

"This is encouraging to see this happening," Stutes said. "Growing up here, I didn't know other people in the LGBTQ community. I didn't really meet any until after college, but I came back today to show my support. It's pretty big deal to see how many people are here."

Providing a positive, caring environment was the focus for Sasha Bloomingdale, aka Andy Hooks. Hooks was tabbed as the event coordinator in February and took care of the planning and organizing with more than 50 vendors and businesses in attendance.

Bloomingdale was also one of several queens to perform, as close friends Desiree Diamond and Lucy Lipps were among others to provide entertainment for the crowd.

"We wanted something bigger than what we had last year. We want to educate people and show them the resources available in our community," Hooks said. "There are safe places here, and there are a lot of resources that are easily accessible for the LGBTQ community. Being able to educate people is a big part of why we're here."

The event was also a day of togetherness, noted Hooks. Mollie Crooks, a Muskingum County commissioner, kicked off the event with a speech, while other local advocates spoke about what they can offer to help and support the LGBTQ community.

Hooks appreciated the backing received as the family-friendly event took shape.

"Having it in a small community stands out. We are the same as everyone, and we just want to bring the community together," Hooks said. "We made this for families because more people in the LGBTQ community are adopting children. We are all part of this community, and we wanted everyone to come together and enjoy the day."

That was one of the reasons Shauna Turner and Michelle Riley attended. Both were grateful to see the crowd out to show their support for the Pride Festival.

"We're human, too," Turner said. "It means a lot to see this and see so many step up to make it happen. I'm hoping this happens every year and that it keeps getting bigger."

"This is bigger than I thought," Riley added. "There are a lot of people involved. It's great to see that much support in the area."

Helping the cause is what brought vendor Marinda Czigans to the event. She understands the importance of standing with the LGBTQ community and hopes this becomes a place for all to feel included.

"Love is love," she said. "It's important to see the community support everyone here. We need love each other, no matter who it is."

The positive atmosphere made Hooks excited about the possibilities. The goal is to open next year's festival with a parade that starts on Market Street and goes to Zane's Landing. Anyone interested in helping can find Hooks on Facebook or leave a message on the Zanesville Pride 2022 Facebook page.

bhannahs@gannett.com

Twitter: @brandonhannahs

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Pride Festival brings sense of togetherness

