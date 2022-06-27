ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Area Public Library activities for week

By From Staff Reports
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQTQ2_0gN70e9t00

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

NOTE

The library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby app to borrow books from the above libraries. Please call the library with any questions.

OPEN

Hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please remember no one is available to take your calls unless it is in the hours listed above.

Activities taking place this week include.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. – “Wild, Wet, Wednesdays” for children completing kindergarten and first grade. Registration is required.

11 a.m. – Noon – “Wild, Wet, Wednesdays” for children completing second and third grade. Registration is required.

THURSDAY

Noon - “Food 4 Thought Book Group,” will be discussing the book “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight” by Jennifer Smith.

6 p.m. – “Family Laptime,” an in person program for babies, toddlers, and pre-school age children.

Sign up for the monthly E-Newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities taking place at the library.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of June. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Randy Lee Burns from Hank Glogowski;

In memory of Mark L. Grim Marilyn Barsotti, Dr. Lockawich and Staff, Lois Yargo;

In memory of Joseph F. Morabito from Colleen and Joe Flecher, Hank Glogowski, Jan and Jim Hergenrother, Stef and Steve Jaeger, Erick Lindner, Carolyn and Frank McElwain, Sue Reese, Eva Ringer, LuAnn and Raymond Santillo, Clemmy Sirimarco, The Mauro Vitullo Family, Lee Anne and Ted Zikeli;

In memory of Henry L. Taylor from Marcia Glover.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

$3M Mercer County paving project slated to begin in July

With a price tag of $3 million, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced plans to make driving smoother on eight miles of roads in Mercer County. PennDOT announced that resurfacing projects are slated to begin July 11 on the following three roads:. Vernon Road and Main Street (Route 358) -...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Sharon riverwalk honors founder of original Quaker Steak & Lube

A new riverwalk in downtown Sharon was unveiled Tuesday evening in memory of the founder of the Original Quaker Steak and Lube, Gary 'Moe' Meszaros. After his passing in 2015, the new Moe's Way Riverwalk will now welcome thousands to the Shenango River while also paying tribute to our country's military.
SHARON, OH
WKBN

Joy Cone hosting hiring event in Hermitage

Joy Cone Co. will be hosting open interviews for their available cookie operator positions on Tuesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Wednesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. The interviews will be held at the Hickory VFW Banquet Center on the 5000 block of East State Street in Hermitage.
HERMITAGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellwood City, PA
City
Library, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Ellwood City, PA
Government
butlerradio.com

Local COVID Hospitalizations Tick Up; Cases Drop By Half

Officials at Butler Memorial Hospital say that COVID hospitalizations have ticked up over the past week. As of Monday morning, the hospital was treating 11 patients for the coronavirus, with one in the ICU. That number is up five patients compared to last week. The hospital also reported one COVID...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh seeking volunteers for free clinic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh is requesting the public's help for their upcoming health clinic at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The event is scheduled to take place on August 5 and 6, 2022. The organization is looking for more than 1,000 volunteers to assist with the clinic.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Library District#Overdrive#E Newsletter
CBS Pittsburgh

Local parish set to close multiple churches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh is set to close five churches by the end of the year.In a letter to parishioners, Guardians Angels Parish said they can no longer afford to keep all seven churches and 22 parish buildings open.The parish said they're planning on keeping Blessed Sacrament open since it supports St. Joseph High School, but no official decisions have been made yet, per public meeting minutes that were posted online.The parish said they'll be holding a public meeting on July 24 to inform parishioners of their final recommendations before passing them on to Bishop David Zubik, who will make the final call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands Elementary students collect coins for Kendall, a rescue dog with medical issues

A Tarentum foster dog born with his intestines wrapped around several organs is on the road to recovery thanks in part to efforts by Highlands Elementary students. Kendall, an 8-month-old terrier mix housed at Tarentum-based Paws Across Pittsburgh, has undergone three surgeries to fix a multitude of birth defects, including a hole in his diaphragm, a misshaped front paw and a mislocated liver and gallbladder.
TARENTUM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Large raises for Allegheny County's top staffers raise timing questions

Some of Allegheny County’s top staffers have received large pay raises over the past few years, and elected officials and a good government group are questioning the timing and amount of the raises. Allegheny County salary documents published online show County Manager William McKain and Jennifer Liptak, the chief...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Feds make plea offer to Crawford County suspect in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

The federal government has extended a plea offer to a Crawford County man charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The plea offer came to light during a brief telephone status conference call Monday with Judge Rudolph Contreras of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in the case of Jeremy Vorous of Venango.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

10 fun-filled Pittsburgh events for kids in July

This article was underwritten by Kidsburgh.org, a media partner of NEXTpittsburgh. Sign up here for Kidsburgh’s free newsletter filled with local resources and expert advice on raising healthy, thriving kids in southwestern PA. You don’t need to look far to find kid-friendly fun in July. There are plenty of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Building the Valley: Harmar bar known for its witchy theme, community camaraderie

Michelle Meade said it’s a miracle to see her bar still standing and thriving following the setbacks caused by covid. The Leechburg resident owns Wicked Witches Bar & Grill in Harmar, a bar known for its witchy decor and charm and its community outreach. Meade, 60, ran the bar...
Ellwood City Ledger

Ellwood City Ledger

989
Followers
534
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ellwood City, PA from Ellwood City Ledger.

 http://ellwoodcityledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy