Ellwood City Area Public Library activities for week

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

NOTE

The library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby app to borrow books from the above libraries. Please call the library with any questions.

OPEN

Hours are Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Please remember no one is available to take your calls unless it is in the hours listed above.

Activities taking place this week include.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. – “Wild, Wet, Wednesdays” for children completing kindergarten and first grade. Registration is required.

11 a.m. – Noon – “Wild, Wet, Wednesdays” for children completing second and third grade. Registration is required.

THURSDAY

Noon - “Food 4 Thought Book Group,” will be discussing the book “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight” by Jennifer Smith.

6 p.m. – “Family Laptime,” an in person program for babies, toddlers, and pre-school age children.

Sign up for the monthly E-Newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities taking place at the library.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of June. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Randy Lee Burns from Hank Glogowski;

In memory of Mark L. Grim Marilyn Barsotti, Dr. Lockawich and Staff, Lois Yargo;

In memory of Joseph F. Morabito from Colleen and Joe Flecher, Hank Glogowski, Jan and Jim Hergenrother, Stef and Steve Jaeger, Erick Lindner, Carolyn and Frank McElwain, Sue Reese, Eva Ringer, LuAnn and Raymond Santillo, Clemmy Sirimarco, The Mauro Vitullo Family, Lee Anne and Ted Zikeli;

In memory of Henry L. Taylor from Marcia Glover.