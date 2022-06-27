Ellport Council approves $50,000 grant to Ellport Sewer Authority

ELLPORT – In a 3-2 vote, council agreed to allocate $50,000 from the borough’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Ellport Sewer Authority.

Those in favor were council President William Boy, council Vice President Timothy Takacs and Councilwoman Patricia Tomon, while council members Tammy Mazzant and Matt Gebhardt voted against the motion.

The borough received $57,725.07 in ARPA funding in 2021, and will receive the same amount this year.

More: American Rescue Plan funding sent to county municipalities

Borough Secretary/Treasurer Margo Christy, who is also with the sewer authority, said the agency would use the money to do major infrastructure improvements to sanitary sewer systems, particularly the ones at Sixth Avenue and Deemer Avenue.

Christy said without the funding, the authority would have had to raise rates for customers.

Boy said council, in previous meetings, had discussed using the ARPA funding for infrastructure projects, such as for sewers and sanitary sewer systems.

Mazzant and Gebardht said they voted no because they felt the borough's ARPA funding should be used for specific borough council-approved projects, and not from the separate sewer authority.