ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Scottsdale, Arizona

By Caroline Bologna
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FSXQc_0gN70acz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vba1z_0gN70acz00 (Photo: Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Getty)

Take A Break is your ultimate guide to the perfect trips to recharge, rediscover yourself and your relationships, and reengage with the world. We’ll cover shopping stops, great bars, restaurants worth your money, photo opportunities, memorable drives and experiences, and other important details you need before you book.

Below, we chat with Caroline Bologna , senior travel and culture reporter at HuffPost, about why you’ll want to put Scottsdale, Arizona on your bucket list.

What drew you to Scottsdale as a place to visit or explore?

When people started emerging from pandemic lockdown and traveling again, I noticed a lot of folks on my Instagram feed were heading to Arizona. I had never visited the state, but all of the photos of gorgeous art and stunning mountain landscapes dotted with cacti piqued my interest.

So when my partner had to travel to Scottsdale for work in November, I jumped at the chance to tag along ― and I was not disappointed. In fact, I enjoyed my time there so much that I took advantage of the opportunity to make a short return visit during the summer when hotel rates were low.

What are the best times of year to visit?

Fall and spring are popular times to visit Scottsdale due to the temperate weather, especially if you enjoy hiking. But I also had a nice time during my early summer visit.

Sure, it was hot, but it wasn’t unbearable. And between the spas, museums, shops and restaurants, there were plenty of air-conditioned activities to fill my time. Plus, the summer hotel rates are pretty appealing if you want to experience luxury accommodations without paying premium prices.

What’s your best tip for getting there? How can you make the travel as stress-free as possible?

Just a short drive from Scottsdale, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the U.S., so flight options abound. Although it’s easy to get around the metro area with rideshare apps, you might also consider renting a car and making Scottsdale part of a longer Arizona road trip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ob7FT_0gN70acz00 From left to right: a Rainbow Ryders hot air balloon, the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia and The Canal Club. (Photo: Caroline Bologna/HuffPost)

Where do you recommend staying when you go?

During my first visit, I stayed at the Scottsdale Marriott Old Town , which was great because it was within walking distance of countless restaurants, bars and shops.

For my second trip, I stayed at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia . Although I wasn’t as close to the action, I got the classic desert resort experience with scenic grounds, multiple pools and spa time.

That whole area is full of nice accommodations, including the luxurious Sanctuary Camelback Mountain (where Jay-Z and Beyonce spent their honeymoon). I’ve also heard great things about the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa and Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows .

What are your go-to restaurants or foods to eat while you’re there?

I was pleasantly surprised by all of the amazing food options in Scottsdale. For breakfast or brunch, I’m a fan of Farm and Craft and Hash Kitchen .

The Mission in Old Town serves amazing tacos, guac and other latin fare in a really cool space. Shoutout to the white bean puree side and pumpkin bread pudding dessert. The Montauk is also a great spot for daytime dining.

If you’re looking for a restaurant with trendy vibes and delicious food, I recommend Toca Madera . I’ve also heard great things about Fat Ox , SumoMaya , FnB and Elements .

As for dessert, I loved Sugar Bowl ― a historic ice cream parlor with adorable decor and tasty treats. Last time I was in Scottsdale, I also had the opportunity cool off by taking a gelato tour of Old Town with JoyRidesAz.

What bars or entertainment spots do you make sure to hit? What’s good to drink there or what else should people know?

Scottsdale has become a top destination for bachelorette parties, so there are plenty of clubs and pool parties in town.

I tend to prefer the cocktail bar scene, however, so I hit up spots like Second Story Liquor Bar and The Canal Club . During my first trip to Scottsdale, I went to a festive bar called Giligin’s for trivia night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKUab_0gN70acz00 From left to right: A cocktail at Second Story Liquor Bar, strawberry treat at Sugar Bowl and pumpkin bread pudding at The Mission. (Photo: Caroline Bologna/HuffPost)

What are your favorite shops and what do you look for when you’re there?

Fashion Square has just about every popular chain you can imagine, but I enjoyed browsing the local shops in Scottsdale. I found a lot of cute clothes and accessories at Carmen , Rolling Rack and Iron Rose . Vintage by Misty has great finds, too.

As noted, Scottsdale is a big bachelorette party destination, so I’ve noticed a lot of shops have leaned into the “disco cowgirl” theme that’s become popular.

What’s your single favorite spot to go for photos and why?

Don’t miss out on the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA)﻿ . The James Turrell Skyspace alone makes it worth a visit, and there are always great temporary exhibits. If you’re a Turrell fan, consider checking out the Skyspace at Arizona State University in nearby Tempe as well.

Scottsdale is also home to the first permanent Wonderspaces location. It’s an interactive art experience with a lot of interesting pieces.

What tourist attraction should people skip and what should they do instead?

Hiking Camelback Mountain is a popular activity, but it can also be very strenuous and even dangerous if you aren’t prepared for the heat and elevation. If you still want to get a hike in without pushing past your limits, I recommend McDowell Sonoran Preserve . It’s much flatter and still very scenic.

Where do you feel the most relaxed, calm or happy?

Although hiking Camelback Mountain wasn’t in the cards for me during my last visits, I reached peak happiness (no pun intended) relaxing by the pool at the Omni and taking in the gorgeous mountain view. Lots of hotels and spas in the area offer similar vistas, so I highly recommend scheduling some relaxation time to enjoy that scenery.

What scenic spots do you recommend checking out?

If you’re at all interested in architecture, you’ve got to take a tour of Taliesin West . It was Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home and studio for more than 20 years and is one of the most unique and beautiful spaces I’ve ever seen.

Another scenic experience is taking a hot air balloon ride over the desert. I went for a sunrise ride one with Rainbow Ryders , and it was such a special experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ftyi_0gN70acz00 From left to right: SMoCA, Taliesin West and Wonderspaces.  (Photo: Caroline Bologna/HuffPost)

What’s one thing you make sure to pack if you’re going and why?

Don’t forget to pack comfortable walking shoes. Even if you aren’t planning on hiking, Downtown Scottsdale is very walkable, so you’ll want to be able to explore and shop around the area without hurting your feet. Also, a refillable water bottle is crucial for staying hydrated in the desert.

What are some specific planning tips to know before you go so you’re not stressed?

Plan your outfits to build in layers. Even in the summer, there’s quite a range of temperatures, so you’ll want to be prepared to cover up in the evening and early morning. I found myself sweltering in the daytime but shivering at night without a sweater.

What surprised you about Scottsdale when you went the first time?

I was skeptical when I read that Arizona has a top-notch wine scene, but the local wine was surprisingly good. Although most of the vineyards are in the southern part of the state, Scottsdale has a number of great tasting rooms where you can sample their wines. I was a big fan of Merkin and LDV Winery .

Anything else visitors should know?

Don’t try to create an overly rigid itinerary for your trip. Part of the fun of Scottsdale is wandering around areas like Old Town and Fashion Square and coming across interesting shops, eateries and activities you might not have read about online.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefoothillsfocus.com

Scottsdale’s Javier Soto debuts at ABC15

Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Week with Food at These Metro Phoenix Events

Finish the month off strong with food-filled events happening around metro Phoenix this week. From a chance to win free queso for a year, to multiple ways to celebrate National Pineapple Day, some of the Valley's food events this week are the goofy, summer fun we need. On a more serious note, check out a five-course dinner celebrating all things Arizona-grown and brewed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Several Valley restaurants closing temporarily for ‘summer vacation’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the restaurant industry continues to struggle with staffing shortages, supply chain shortages, and surging costs of supplies and food, some businesses are taking an unusual step to shut down during the slower summer season in the Valley. Local site Mouth by Southwest noticed several restaurants...
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Scottsdale, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Tempe, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
azbigmedia.com

10 great places to have a bachelorette party in Metro Phoenix

The wedding venue and all arrangements are set and the big day is right around the corner. It’s nice to have your loved ones by your side before transitioning to what will be a new life season. Phoenix has many wonderful places with lovely chic vibes for a fun and memorable bachelorette party. From mimosas to Haute dinner menus, a variety of party experiences await across the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
gforgames.com

A Comprehensive Guide to Scottsdale Waterfront

Scottsdale Waterfront in Arizona, unsurprisingly, ranks first in the list of the most appealing cities to live in. Notably, the city has an abundance of cultural offerings, as well as endless sunshine and a dry climate. It’s no surprise that tourists and visitors prefer Scottsdale Waterfront. While the city...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
loyaltylobby.com

Arizona Biltmore (Waldorf Astoria) $350 Property Credit Through October 5, 2022

Arizona Biltmore Waldorf Astoria Resorts in Phoenix has a great deal through Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts (FHR) for the summer months. Amex FHR rates that are Hilton Honors qualifying (stays/nights/points/elite benefits) come with a special $250 property credit on top of the usual $100 for a total of $350. The offer is valid for stays through October 5, 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation#Jw Marriott#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info
azbigmedia.com

High Street sells for $172 million

Rood Investments acquired the highly desirable High Street in North Phoenix for $172,103,940, according to Vizzda, the commercial real estate tracking site. The deal included the part of High Street that is already built, along with Phase II, which is still in the planning stage. An entity tracing to Scanlan...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes After 35 Years

A local favorite restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The ability to not only survive but thrive, as a restaurant, is much like making the perfect recipe. It takes a number of ingredients in order to come out right. From proper atmosphere and decor to the menu, the offered dining experience, as well as a little bit of luck. But when it all mixes right, it makes for an exceptional restaurant that is enjoyed by thousands over the course of its life. One particular restaurant in metro Phoenix is now calling it quits, but its owners are doing so on their own terms.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Texas Taco Chain Opening First Restaurant in Town

A new taco joint has opened here in the Valley.Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash. For one reason or another, Phoenix is often a proving ground for tacos. Whether from an independent restaurant owner or a massive chain, tacos inevitably find their way to the Valley. Few cities in the country (if not the world) have the sheer volume of taco restaurants as metro Phoenix, and a new launch in the city will only increase competition between the different restaurant options available.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tako, the Giant Pacific octopus at OdySea Aquarium, enters final phase of her life

Tako, a Giant Pacific octopus at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale is entering the final phase of her life. The process is known as "senescence." She's begun laying thousands of eggs and is in the process of dying. This is completely natural. For now, OdySea has opted to keep Tako on exhibit, in a familiar and safe environment. It's also an opportunity to educate guests about this natural process.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
AZFamily

Sinkhole tries to swallow car in Phoenix

Arizona’s Family arrived at the scene after 12 a.m. where it appeared a blue car got stuck after a sinkhole opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, which is north of Camelback Road. Humid day ahead for Phoenix; increasing storm chances. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Storm activity...
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Cities Forced To Cancel 4th of July Fireworks Display

With 4th of July just one week away, residents are learning that many of the annual Independence Day celebrations have been cancelled. Some Arizona cities have announced the event cancellations and are citing fire concerns, pandemic-related supply and or staffing problems. The city of Phoenix announced the cancellation of three...
PHOENIX, AZ
themesatribune.com

Allegiant cutting Mesa flights this summer

Americans’ desire to travel is currently strong, but there will be fewer flights leaving and arriving at the East Valley’s major airport this summer. Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport CEO J. Brian O’Neill told the airport authority’s board of directors on June 21 that the facility’s largest carrier, Allegiant Airlines, had informed management that it would be cutting about 220 flights servicing Mesa this summer.
MESA, AZ
West Valley View

Buckeye woman crowned TOPS queen

Buckeye resident Amy Sather has been crowned Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) 2021 Arizona and International Queen after shedding 159 pounds, more than any other TOPS female member in the United States and Canada. TOPS, a nonprofit weight loss, education and support organization, has been fighting obesity since its founding...
BUCKEYE, AZ
HuffPost

HuffPost

89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy