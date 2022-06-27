ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

A weekend rally for reproductive rights draws supporters and a congressional candidate to Eastern KY despite threat of severe weather

Threats of severe weather drove a reproductive rights rally indoors in Pikeville on Sunday. This did not deter a crowd of around two hundred people who showed up to voice their support for those who are affected by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.One of the speakers addressing the crowded courtroom was Democratic Senate candidate Charles Booker. After the event he said eastern Kentucky was already hurting for access to healthcare.“We’ve been struggling just as a commonwealth, but especially in Appalachia to get quality healthcare for a long time. Now this roll back of even more rights and protections is really going to be a devastating blow to a lot of families who are needing help, who are needing investment and needing care,” the candidate explained.The tight quarters and lack of air conditioning did not keep speakers and attendees from hearing each other out for over and hour. Ricki Maynard of Pikeville was part of that crowd. She says her region is torn on this issue and it’s time to inform.“It’s time to help create the narrative, make it known to those that don’t understand what is going on that this is a fight worth fighting for and we’re going to make sure eastern Kentucky is represented in a way that we’re going to be known, we’re gonna be heard.”Members of the crowd were able to get up and tell their stories too. The rally was organized by LGBTQ organization Pikeville Pride.

PIKEVILLE, KY
