ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Tommy Duffy spent 40 years collecting John Wayne Memorabilia, now it could be yours

By Keith Kaiser
wdrb.com
 2 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Marion "The Duke" Morrison still has fans after all these years. WDRB's Keith Kaiser discovered a collector keeping the memory of John Wayne alive. Marion Robert Morrison...

www.wdrb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Hometown Heroes campaign gets new life to hang more banners of Louisville icons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The program responsible for hanging those massive banners of famous Louisville residents on the sides of area buildings is getting new life. Greater Louisville Pride Foundation started the Hometown Heroes program in 2002. Over the years, the campaign hung banners of Louisville legends such as Muhammad Ali and Jennifer Lawrence from the sides of buildings in Louisville, but in 2017, after 31 banners were hung, the program was suspended.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Get away from the '9-to-5' with a stay on Dolly Parton's tour bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those wanting to get away from the "9-to-5" can now take a vacation on one of Dolly Parton's tour buses. Dollywood DreamMore Resort and Spa is now taking reservations for Suite 1986, a one-of-a-kind 45-foot tour bus "designed by Dolly and her sisters." Billed as Dolly's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Maryland Daily Record

Sarah Wright Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Kids/Children Name: Yes (3) Sarah Wright is an American actress and model who has gained more popularity in the field of acting as well as after marrying Eric Christian Olsen who is also an actor from the United States. To know more about the acting career of this amazing actress and the relationship with her husband, start reading this article which is going to be a fantastic journey.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Louisville, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB Anchor Christie Battista gets engaged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A member of the WDRB family has a lot to celebrate this week. Anchor and Reporter Christie Battista is now engaged. Her boyfriend, Craig, got down on one knee over the weekend. He proposed while the couple was hiking at Red River Gorge with their family — and she said yes!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Film crew uses WDRB studio, control room for upcoming movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While WDRB's studio and control room produces over 57 hours of newscasts during a typical week, it turned into a film set for a short period this weekend. On Saturday, the cast and film crew of a new television movie called "Just for Show" worked in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

July 4 celebration at Louisville's Waterfront Park to feature fireworks, food trucks, live music

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Live music, food trucks and fireworks highlight the annual July 4 celebration Monday at Waterfront Park in Louisville. In a news release Wednesday, the park said family activities will run from 5-9 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 9:45 p.m. The park said several community organizations will host activities centered around science, music, art and nature. First responders will also be on site to meet with kids and show off antique and modern equipment. There will also be face-painting, balloon art and bounce houses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
wdrb.com

Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival celebrates 37 year tradition

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Louisville neighborhood has been celebrating Independence day for almost 4 decades. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns how the neighbors of Crescent Hill will celebrate the 4th of July. It's the 37th Crescent Hill 4th July Festival presented "By the People for the People”. Expect...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Seth Kinder is the new executive chef at Barn8

(Edibles & Potables will return next week) Alison Settle, who has served as the restaurant’s executive chef since its inception in 2020, has departed and the new executive chef is Seth Kinder. Owner Steve Wilson provided details in an information release. About Settle, who is stepping away to spend...
GOSHEN, KY
wdrb.com

Design firm opens new showroom on 10th Street in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to revamp your home or business, a new design firm just opened up in Louisville. Barry Wooley Designs cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new location on South 10th Street. It's a full-service interior-exterior design firm offering residential, commercial and hospitality design. Their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wdrb
wdrb.com

New Fabletics clothing store opening at Oxmoor Center in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second Fabletics store in the state of Kentucky will have its grand opening next month. On July 16, the store will open at Oxmoor Center in Louisville. The new location will have "a range of size-inclusive apparel including the brand's iconic activewear," according to a news release. The store will also carry loungewear, tennis, and swimwear, as well as shapewear brand YITTY, founded by Lizzo.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
styleblueprint.com

Louisville’s Newest Exclusive Facial Treatment

These days, there are plenty of options available for those who want to look younger: serums, creams, fillers, injectables, surgical procedures, and even supplements. These solutions aren’t one-size-fits-all — and it’s important to consult with professionals to determine the best fit for you — but we love staying in the know on the latest options. So, when we caught wind of an exclusive new treatment coming to Louisville, we asked one of our writers to sit in on a private training session to learn all about it. Coming with a hefty price tag of $6,500, this certainly isn’t your average facial, but the unique method and its reported results are intriguing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Read all about Ramsi’s Cafe on the World in the new edition of F&D

Jerusalem-born Ramsi Kamar didn’t choose food as a profession. Rather, it chose him. In the current print edition of Food & Dining Magazine, Kevin Gibson profiles Kamar and his 28-year-old Louisville restaurant, Ramsi’s Cafe on the World, with sumptuous photos by Dan Dry. Ramsi’s has two locations. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Exotic car show returns to Norton Commons for second year

PROSPECT, Ky. (WAVE) - Exotic car show is returning to Norton Commons in Prospect is returned for the second year in a row Saturday. Attendees got the chance to see Exotics, German, American Muscles, Vintage and Classic cars. This year, the Porsche 911 is the marque brand and showcased each generation sine the 1960s, according to the release.
PROSPECT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy