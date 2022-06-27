ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Human smuggling operation uncovered at West San Antonio home

By Don Morgan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a call for a person being held at gunpoint but ended with the discovery of a...

RedWaveComing
2d ago

My friend who works for homeland security says the majority of illegals are what they call O.T.M.'s (other than Mexican) He talks about Chinese, Iranians, Russians and every other enemy you can think of being caught crossing our border. God only knew how many we DIDN'T catch. Another 9/11 in our future!

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol rescues 43 immigrants

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Hours after dozens of immigrants were found in the back of an 18 wheeler in San Antonio, many of them dead or near death, another human smuggling attempt was uncovered in Uvalde. The US Border Patrol Del Rio Sector reports agents and K-9 units...
14 Migrants Found In San Antonio Smuggling Bust

More than a dozen migrants were found in a home in San Antonio Sunday evening. Authorities said officers were called to a house on Monterey for reports of a man holding someone at gunpoint, and found 14 migrants inside. According to police, the migrants looked like they had not been given water or food, and some required immediate medical attention. The migrants are being processed by the Department of Homeland Security.
RGV company claims no ties to migrant tragedy

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifty people died Monday after being abandoned in a tractor-trailer on a remote back road near San Antonio. The truck was believed to be owned by an Alamo man, but the family says their trailer is parked at home and they believe it was cloned.
One dead in drive-by outside convenience store in East San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a convenience store on the East side. According to KSAT-12 , officers responded to the Circle K convenience store near the South W.W. White Road and East Houston Street intersection at around 4:15 A.M. Tuesday.
Where is Nicholas Plaza? South Texas Crime Stories

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a 2001 case dealing with lies, abuse, and a missing 5-year-old boy in San Antonio. Nicholas Plaza’s tragic story is one many in the community have never forgotten. A mother and her boyfriend were at the center of the investigation but it would...
