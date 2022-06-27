Human smuggling operation uncovered at West San Antonio home

More than a dozen migrants were found in a home in San Antonio Sunday evening. Authorities said officers were called to a house on Monterey for reports of a man holding someone at gunpoint, and found 14 migrants inside. According to police, the migrants looked like they had not been given water or food, and some required immediate medical attention. The migrants are being processed by the Department of Homeland Security.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO