Chillicothe, OH

Aces of Trades: Dauntless Roots Plant Company is more than just plants

By Drew Bracken
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago

CHILLICOTHE – She described herself as “a pretty easy-going kid.”

“I always thought I would be a nurse when I grew up,” added Katelyn Smith. “Or some thought I would be a schoolteacher because I was always good with kids. I had that nurturing, caretaker personality.”

Well, today Smith owns and operates Dauntless Roots Plant Company – A Place Where People & Plants Connect.

“We’re a plant shop, but you’ll find more than plants here,” she said. “We’re a supporter of other small businesses, especially here in Chillicothe and Ohio. You’ll find jewelry, clothes, apothecary items, and one of favorites, Zeus and Gracie’s Corner. You’ll find dog bandanas made by my Mamaw, dog treats, toys and much more.”

“Speaking of dogs,” she added, “you’ll be greeted by our shop dogs, Gracie, a Golden Retriever, and Zeus, a Mini Golden Doodle.”

Smith grew up in Cleveland and Mentor, then moved to Piketon when she was 6 or 7. She graduated from Piketon High School in 2009.

“I tried college at both Ohio University Chillicothe and Shawnee State,” she recalled. “I thought I was going to be a nurse, but I flunked out of both. I also attended the Pike Vocational Adult LPN program and flunked out of that as well.”

“I was not a good student,” she noted. “And now that I’m 30 and have been diagnosed with ADHD, it all makes sense why I couldn’t focus or prioritize school.”

As it turns out, her talents were elsewhere.

“I’ve been a plant mom for about nine years now,” she noted. “It started as gifts given from my mother-in-law. And then once I realized I could keep them alive, after killing a few, plants became my outlet, especially during the wintertime. Finding a plant in the winter is like the best day ever for me.”

Then one day late in 2020, she said, “I potted some succulents and posted them on my personal Facebook page, and they sold out. I did it a few more times and the same thing happened.”

It was the genesis of Dauntless Roots Plant Co.

“Dauntless Roots is one of my favorite places,” assessed friend and customer Maria Wonderleigh. “It’s a wonderful space Katelyn has created. She helps local artists and small businesses, like mine, by selling their products. She offers events to the public for children and adults. Her efforts to help those around her go above and beyond. Katelyn is one of the purest hearts I’ve ever met.”

“It’s definitely from the heart,” Smith responded. “If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be doing it. I know I’m where I’m meant to be.”

Dauntless Roots Plant Co. is located at 13 W 2nd Street in Chillicothe. For more information, call 740-941-6122 or look on Facebook.

About the Series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at gaznews@nncogannett.com or 740-349-1110.

