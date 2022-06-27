70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ) Nationwide Report

On late Saturday night, a 70-year-old man lost his life while four people, including 3 children suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on U.S. 60 near Jomax Road a little before midnight [...]

Read More >>

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™