ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4Zgs_0gN6xeA800
70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report

On late Saturday night, a 70-year-old man lost his life while four people, including 3 children suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on U.S. 60 near Jomax Road a little before midnight [...]

Read More >>

More Arizona News from Nationwide Report™

Arizona Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L.A. Weekly

2 Killed in Street Sweeper Accident on Interstate 10 [Tolleson, AZ]

TOLLESON, AZ (June 28, 2022) – On Friday, a woman sustained injuries and two girls died in a street sweeper accident on Interstate 10. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. along westbound Interstate 10 at Loop 101, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to authorities, a street sweeper fell...
fox10phoenix.com

Driver dies after fiery crash on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A deadly crash closed a stretch of Interstate 10 in Phoenix overnight on Wednesday. The collision happened at around midnight near 24th Street after a speeding truck heading eastbound crossed the median, slamming into another truck heading the opposite direction. Both vehicles were on fire when emergency crews...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

68-year-old George Weeks killed, 4 people hurt after a crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

68-year-old George Weeks killed, 4 people hurt after a crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 68-year-old George Weeks as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle collision that also hurt four others, including three children on Saturday in Surprise. The fatal car crash took place on U.S. 60 at mile marker 137, near Deer Valley Road [...]
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Surprise, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Accidents
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

2 people killed, another injured after a rollover crash in Sunflower (Sunflower, AZ)

2 people killed, another injured after a rollover crash in Sunflower (Sunflower, AZ)Nationwide Report. On Sunday evening, two people lost their lives while one person received serious injuries following a rollover crash in Sunflower. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place at about 6 p.m. on SR-87 at milepost 219, between Fort McDowell and Payson [...]
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

3 year old found not breathing at north Phoenix apartments, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX - A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being found not breathing by firefighters at an apartment complex in north Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the apartments near 5th Street and Hatcher Road just after 11 a.m. on June 28 and found family members administering CPR to a 3-year-old boy who had no pulse and was not breathing.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officials: 1 person displaced following house fire in north Phoenix; investigation underway

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials said a person and two cats are left without a home, following a house fire eon June 28. The fire happened at a residential neighborhood in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap. According to fire officials, crews were called out just before 4:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a fire burning in a medium-sized, single-story residence.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Az#Arizona Resources#Arizona Drivers#Daily Newsletter
AZFamily

Man shot to death in Goodyear neighborhood

The chef from Obon Sushi showed Darrell J. and Suzanne how to make a proper sushi roll. Some employers to help cover travel, other abortion-related costs for Arizonans. Clinics are starting to turn away women who are seeking an abortion. Now, some employers are saying they're stepping up financially to cover out-of-state costs.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson. Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound...
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
AZFamily

Person of interest in custody after man shot to death in Goodyear following family argument

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Goodyear police say they have a person in custody after a man was shot to death at a home in Goodyear early Tuesday morning. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. in a neighborhood near Cotton Lane and Lower Buckeye Road. When officers showed up, they found a 50-year-old man dead. It’s not clear if he was found inside or outside the home. Investigators say they had responded to a family argument just a few hours before the shooting occurred. Around 8 a.m., police confirmed that a person of interest was taken into custody, but have not said who that person is.
GOODYEAR, AZ
12news.com

Fatal shooting near Sedona leaves Queen Creek man dead

SEDONA, Ariz. — 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek has died after being shot during a confrontation on Saturday southwest of Sedona, officials say. Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported to a trailer home near Red Rock Crossing on Saturday evening for reports of shots being fired. Once there they found one man dead on the scene, and two other people being detained by Sedona Police Department officers.
fox10phoenix.com

2 boys die after being pulled from Glendale pool

Two young brothers have died after they were both pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale, officials said. The incident happened in an area near 83rd Avenue and Missouri on June 24.
fox10phoenix.com

Woman rescued after driving into sinkhole in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - A woman drove into a sinkhole Sunday night in a Phoenix neighborhood. A water main break caused the sinkhole near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue. After driving into the sinkhole, the woman was rescued by neighbors. She's going to be OK. The westbound lanes of Missouri Avenue will...
PHOENIX, AZ
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy