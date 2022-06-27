ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ex-Liverpool And Fulham Midfielder On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

By Joe Dixon
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qE2cH_0gN6xbVx00

Danny Murphy believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should depart Liverpool this summer in search of regular game time.

Danny Murphy believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should depart Liverpool this summer in search of regular game time. The Ex-Arsenal man featured 16 times in the Reds first 22 Premier League matches last season, but he fell out of favour as the campaign progressed, and played just once in their last 14 topflight games.

Speaking to BeMyBet , Murphy said: "I think the amount of years that he spent not playing regular football would mean that his priority is football now and if that means going to a club with a lesser name then that’s what he should do... He’s got phenomenal ability and he should’ve done so much more in his career."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oevbt_0gN6xbVx00
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action for Liverpool

IMAGO / Focus Images

The 45-year-old explained that Southampton and Everton could all be ideal suitors for Oxlade-Chemberlain to try and kickstart his career again. He said: "We’ve seen glimpses of him in the Liverpool shirt where he’s been brilliant. If he can stay fit I think he would be a great addition for someone.

"I don’t think he’d do it, but I’m sure (Frank) Lampard would like having him around across the park. Maybe even somewhere like Southampton where he (Oxlade-Chamberlain) started his career where he can play and enjoy his football and be the main man."

"I really like him, I like watching him play, I like the dynamism he’s got, I like his energy. I hope he goes somewhere where he’s going to play every week and we don’t see him sitting on the bench somewhere just to get an extra 10 or 20 grand a week."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United agree fee with Premier League club over midfielder

Tuesday is turning out to be quite the busy day for Manchester United. Earlier, it emerged that the club were attempting to hijack Olympique Lyon’s deal to sign Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord. Now, it has been suggested that there is some activity on the midfield front. Erik ten Hag’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Yardbarker

Man Utd to resist offers for midfielder after Ten Hag assessment

So far in this summer’s transfer window, much of the focus has been on the ins and outs of Manchester United’s midfield. Several senior members of that area have already departed the club. Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard have all left on free transfers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

The Liverpool youngster hoping for a big Premier League season

Having played for Fulham and Liverpool in the Premier League, and spending a season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, it is easy to forget Harvey Elliott is still only 19. He would have had an even bigger impact had he not spent five months out last season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool REJECT Nottingham Forest's offer for Neco Williams as the Reds hold out for £15m after full-back's impressive loan spell at Fulham

Liverpool have turned down Nottingham Forest's opening offer for Neco Williams as they are holding out for the £15million price tag they recently attached to him. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Fulham, and delivered a number of impressive performances to help the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Everton#Oxlade Chemberlain
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Son of a trawlerman Jack Nowell knows better than to go on post-training excursions these days as the England winger targets a starting berth in Saturday's series opener against the Wallabies in Perth

As the son of a trawlerman, you might expect Jack Nowell to have been the first volunteer for England’s fishing trip out on the Indian Ocean this week. The team cast off from their base in Perth for an afternoon on the water but Nowell, after eight years in the international camp and even more injuries, knows when it is time to give his body a rest.
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Steffen set for Boro loan move

Manchester City keeper Zack Steffen is close to completing a season-long loan move to Championship side Middlesbrough. The 27-year-old wants to play regularly in order to cement his place in the United States World Cup squad, but with Ederson secure in the number one spot at City, Steffen knows there is very little chance of that happening if he remains at Etihad Stadium.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Real Madrid not interested in signing Liverpool star this summer

Real Madrid are not interested in signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah this summer, despite reports. According to Todofichajes, Real Madrid have been in continuous talks with Salah’s agent ahead of a possible move this summer. Salah is out of contract at Liverpool next year, so they may be forced to sell the Egyptian to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy