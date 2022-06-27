ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

2 arrested after chase through Winston-Salem, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were led on a chase through Winston-Salem after initiating a traffic stop.

According to Winston-Salem police, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday an officer tried to stop a car that was suspected of being involved in crimes in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. They didn’t stop and a chase ensued.

Man charged after targeting Hispanic people in Winston-Salem rental scams

The chase went from West Northwest Boulevard near Underwood Avenue through Glenn Avenue, Patterson Avenue, University Parkway and ended on US 52 southbound near Germanton Road.

The driver, Shamon Mahone, and the passenger, Dedric Garner, were arrested on outstanding warrants and Mahone was charged with felony speeding to elude, careless and reckless driving and failure to stop at a stoplight.

No one was hurt.

