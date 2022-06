The Detroit Pistons are one of the oldest franchises in the history of the NBA. The Pistons have been playing in the league since the 40s and have developed some great players throughout the years. In the 80s, the Pistons were one of the most hated franchises, while in the 2000s, the team was one of the most dominant teams in the Eastern Conference. What has always been consistent for the team is that their players have always played hard and played tough defense.

