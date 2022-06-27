What do average household bills cost in Bradenton? New report ranks Florida cities

With the highest inflation in decades, it’s no wonder that households are wondering whether their budget is out of line with what neighbors are paying.

Bradenton households rank No. 102 on a list of 200 Florida communities with an average monthly bill of $1,841, according to Doxo, a bill payment hub and online filing cabinet for household documents..

Palmetto ranks No. 114 with an average $1,803, and Sarasota ranks No. 83 with an average of $1,937.

The report lists Parrish as the Manatee County community with the highest average monthly household bill of $2,064, ranking 56th in the state. Ellenton was listed among the communities with the lowest monthly bill of $1,373, placing it at No. 193 on the state list.

Lakewood Ranch, Longboat Key, Holmes Beach, Bradenton Beach and Anna Maria were not included in the study.

For the sake of comparison, here is what the average household in Bradenton pays each month:

▪ Mortgage - $1,436

▪ Rent - $1,150

▪ Auto Loans- $444

▪ Utilities - $282

▪ Health Insurance - $179

▪ Auto Insurance - $185

▪ Cable & Internet - $98

▪ Mobile - $76

▪ Alarm & Security - $72

▪ Life insurance - $130

The report does not include averages for fuel or food.

Nationally, Bradenton ranks 2,498 out of 4,276 communities surveyed.

The five Florida communities paying the most for their household bills are

No. 1 - Wellington, $2,811

No. 2 - Pembroke Pines, $2,775

No. 3 - Windemere, $2,767

No. 4 - Key West, $2,761

No. 5 - Jupiter, $2,647.

The 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report found that Florida is the 18th most expensive state. The report also found that on average, residents of Florida spend $1,993 per month, compared to the national average of $2,003.

Here are the Florida communities with the lowest average monthly bills:

Homosassa - $1,263

Crystal River - $1,284

Inverness - $1,316

Palatka - $1,337

Zephyrhills - $1,338.

Changes to the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program allows Manatee County to provide money for rental assistance to more people than before, according to an update from staff. File photo is from 10/12/21. File photo by Tiffany Tompkins/ttompkins@bradenton.com