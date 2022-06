AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a robbery suspect and another man wanted for questioning in connection with the incident. The victim said he left a friend’s house Monday night on his mini-bike and was headed home when his mini-bike ran out of gas. He pushed the mini-bike to the home of his friend Travis Grubbs, 33, on Keron Way to ask Grubbs if he had any gas around the house.

