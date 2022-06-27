ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County has a new tool to get seaweed, red tide dead fish from beach waters

By James A. Jones Jr.
Bradenton Herald
Bradenton Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i4ekH_0gN6wUkb00

For his work in leading efforts to rapidly clean up tons of rotting sea life resulting from red tide, Carmine DeMilio received the first-ever Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award last year.

DeMilio, Manatee County’s park operations manager, on Thursday briefed the Manatee County Tourist Development Council on a piece of new equipment in the county’s toolbox, a skimmer boat for seaweed cleanup and removal of debris from the next red tide bloom.

DeMilio played a video of the new equipment, a Weedoo aquatic weed harvester, cleaning up seaweed at the Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach.

The skimmer boat can also be used to clean ponds and inland waterways, which are not immune to die-offs from red tide.

During the severe red tide bloom in 2018, county workers removed 450,000 pounds of dead and rotting sea life, all of which went to the county landfill.

In 2021, when the county faced another red tide bloom, DeMilio’s staff took 200,000 pounds of debris to the landfill. The cleanup was aided by winds that kept much of the red tide offshore, and by positioning county equipment which could move to quickly remove the stinking mess.

Tourist development council members were appreciative of this latest innovation, and of efforts by county staff to keep beach parks and restrooms clean. On a typical holiday weekend, county staff remove 45,000 pounds of trash.

It’s all part of keeping the beaches attractive to encourage visitors to return year after year, said Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Tourism council member Ed Chiles wondered whether all that seaweed and red tide debris couldn’t be composted, rather than taken to the landfill, to enrich farm land.

“It could go to building soil,” Chiles said, while acknowledging that the salt content could be problematic.

“Unfortunately, we are going to have more red tide. It’s a naturally occurring organism,” Chiles said.

In other business Thursday, Anne Wittine of Research Data Services presented some encouraging tourism figures:

▪ In April, the Bradenton area reported a record 99,900 visitors, a big jump from the last pre-COVID April in 2019, when there were 63,900 visitors.

This April 32,270 of those visitors came from Florida, 25,770 came from the Midwest, 21,880 came from the Northeast, 7,790 came from the Southeast, and 5,090 came from Europe.

▪ Despite consumer concerns about the price of gas and the economy, 76% of those surveyed by Research Data Services said they were optimistic about their personal health, and 64% said they are planning summer trips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuI7H_0gN6wUkb00
Manatee County now has a skimmer boat that can be used for seaweed cleanup removal of debris from the inevitable next red tide bloom. Manatee County photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26sfDq_0gN6wUkb00
Manatee County now has a skimmer boat that can be used for seaweed cleanup removal of debris from the inevitable next red tide bloom. Manatee County photo

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Government
City
Holmes Beach, FL
County
Manatee County, FL
State
Florida State
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Government
amisun.com

Hunters Point dock permit challenge begins

CORTEZ – A hearing is underway to decide whether Hunters Point can build 49 docks in the canal bordering the new development. The case pertains to the environmental resource permit that the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) issued Hunters Point developer and property owner Marshall Gobuty in June 2021.
CORTEZ, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaweed#Dead Fish#Economy#The Beaches
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Ice, ice, baby

Criminal mischief: A beachgoer called police to report ice damage to his vehicle, which was parked on the beach, allegedly caused by two children throwing frozen cubes off a hotel balcony. The vehicle had been parked on the street next to the hotel. The children’s parents told the officer they were watching their balcony while eating on the ground floor and saw no such activity taking place. The officer noted two chips on a window, one old and one new. A couple from the room next door said they witnessed two male children running back and forth from the balcony and throwing ice. They reported a passing Jeep was hit with ice, but left the area, as well as a couple walking on the sidewalk. While the officer could not prove how the parked vehicle was damaged, the parents, while still denying liability, agreed to pay for repairs.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Ted Sperling Park MURT underway after 12 years of planning

Twelve years after it first appeared on Sarasota County’s capital improvement project radar, a multiuse recreational trail at Ted Sperling Nature Park is expected to begin development this year. The $1.96 million project will provide multimodal connectivity between the park and South Lido Beach, completing connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists to South Lido from downtown Sarasota via the Ringling Bridge.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Hello? There's a golf cart parked poorly.

Parking warning: Police received a 911 call about a pair of golf carts that were reported to be parked illegally. The officer, who first handled a higher-priority call, was sent to the scene and discovered one of them parked properly though the other was parked in the grass nearby. The officer asked that it be moved, and it was. A verbal warning was issued.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Emergency dredge work to begin soon on Longboat Key

Long-awaited emergency dredging work to reopen Longboat Key’s Canal 1A near Greer Island will prompt the immediate closure to the public of the beach east of Longboat Pass Bridge for three weeks, town officials said in a news release on Monday. The town holds permits from federal and state...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County announces holiday closings, schedules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. Sarasota County Government offices. Sarasota County Libraries and Historical Resources’ facilities. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window. SCAT bus and...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Water ban reversed for July Fourth parade

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – After issuing a statement earlier this month about prohibiting the use of water during their annual July Fourth parade, The Anna Maria Island Privateers have reached a truce with Island officials. “The use of water and any device that propels water is restricted and prohibited...
ANNA MARIA, FL
Garden & Gun

How Sarasota, Florida, Became the South’s Hotspot for Mid-Century Design

Tucked away on a residential street in Sarasota’s Lido Shores neighborhood, you’ll find the modernist home known as the Umbrella House. The boxy, wood-and-glass building is named after the flat-roofed, slatted canopy stretching from the front of the house to the back, where it encircles the pool in a U-shape and creates a shaded stretch of patio. It’s definitely eye-catching, but the average out-of-towner driving by probably doesn’t know that it’s also widely considered one of the most important pieces of mid-century American architecture.
SARASOTA, FL
Bradenton Herald

Bradenton Herald

Bradenton, FL
916
Followers
76
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT

Bradenton is the largest city and county seat of Manatee County, on the south side of Tampa Bay on Florida's West Coast. The Bradenton Herald, throughout the years, has mirrored its community's growth–from the tiny agricultural-and-fishing town of Bradentown to today's bustling, high-growth metropolitan area and sought-after tourist destination, with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world on Anna Maria Island. With over 330,000 people calling the area home, Bradenton is among the fastest-growing areas in the United States. In keeping up with this vibrant growth, the Bradenton Herald and Bradenton.com have committed to expansive, comprehensive 24-7 news coverage of everything impacting the community, its residents, businesses, environment and leaders. The company’s employees pride themselves on being immersed in the community, sponsoring hundreds of civic events every year.

 https://www.bradenton.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy