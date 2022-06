The driver of a BMW with a child in the car that fatally struck a motorcycle in North Hampton Saturday afternoon was charged with driving under the influence. New Hampshire State Police said the 2015 black BMW driven by Jennifer McCoy, 38, of Boston entered the intersection of Atlantic Avenue (Route 111) and Woodland Road around 3:45 p.m and hit a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle. All three people involved were taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead. Their identity was not disclosed by State Police.

NORTH HAMPTON, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO