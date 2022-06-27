ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky doctors wonder about patient care since Roe v. Wade was overturned

By Leila Fadel
kazu.org
 2 days ago

Some states have already moved to ban nearly...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
kazu.org

An election denier in Colorado is running for secretary of state

One of the most watched races on primary day today isn't at the top of any state's ticket. It's Colorado's Republican contest for secretary of state. The question is whether a candidate who has become a champion of election fraud lies will have a shot at running the state's election system. We're joined now by Colorado Public Radio's Bente Birkeland, who has been following the race. The candidate that's getting a lot of national attention, Bente, is Tina Peters, the Mesa County's Republican election clerk. Tell us more about Tina Peters.
COLORADO STATE
kazu.org

Amtrak train derails in Missouri

At least three people were killed and others injured when an Amtrak train struck a dump truck in rural Missouri. Frank Morris has supervised the reporters in KCUR's newsroom since 1999. In addition to his managerial duties, Morris files regularly with National Public Radio. He’s covered everything from tornadoes to tax law for the network, in stories spanning eight states. His work has won dozens of awards, including four national Public Radio News Directors awards (PRNDIs) and several regional Edward R. Murrow awards. In 2012 he was honored to be named "Journalist of the Year" by the Heart of America Press Club.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy