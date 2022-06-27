ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, MS

Sunday Storms Bring Heat Relief, Tornadoes

By Randy Bell
breezynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome welcome relief from last week’s extreme heat in Mississippi. But the cold front that’s responsible for the change in the weather pattern also...

www.breezynews.com

kicks96news.com

Heat Wave Broken, Tornado Confirmed

What a difference a day makes. After most of Mississippi struggled through another day of extreme heat on Sunday, Monday’s highs were 10 to 15 degrees cooler. Meridian, which had gone seven straight days with triple digit temperatures, topped out at 91 Monday. And the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado which touched down south of Brookhaven Sunday night. It was on the ground for almost two and a half miles with top winds of 90 miles an hour, blowing down trees and damaging a mobile home and the roof of a house.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bring Me The News

Large hail possible with strong storms in eastern Minnesota, Wisconsin

Skies have cleared and the sunshine is creating some instability that will help touch of thunderstorms in eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon. The best chance for severe storms is across Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms that will be capable of large hail. Some strong winds and a tornado are also possible, though hail is the biggest threat.
MINNESOTA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Get Ready For Tropical Rain

Tropical rainstorm to bring downpours, and drought relief to Gulf Coast. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that residents along the Gulf Coast should be alert for flooding downpours as a tropical rainstorm could gain strength and make landfall this week. While organization and development into a tropical depression or named storm is...
TEXAS STATE
WLOX

Mississippi leaders tackle inflation issue

This is happening in Ocean Springs at the Little Children's Park until 7pm tonight. We caught up with the team at Foster’s Heating and Air putting in a de-humidifier in the attic of a Biloxi home. As you can imagine, this team and others have been very busy lately.
BILOXI, MS
The Daily South

Parts of Coastal North Carolina Threatened by Dangerous "Super Fog"

North Carolina officials are warning residents about a dangerous phenomenon that can result from wildfires. The N.C. Forest Service issued a "super fog" alert for parts of the coast on Sunday. Drivers should be extra cautious, as the possibility of dense fog caused by the Ferebee Road wildfire can threaten visibility in the coming days.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Bracing for Storms as System Skirts Coast

A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.
LOUISIANA STATE
visitmississippi.org

EAT, STAY, PLAY: Coastal Mississippi – Jackson County

The Mississippi Gulf Coast is more than just where the water meets the sand. Visitors to The Secret Coast will find 62 miles of shoreline and a host of small, coastal communities spread out across three unique Mississippi counties. From a relaxing beachfront park to non-stop entertainment and nightlife at one of the coast’s casino resorts, there is a weekend trip or a summer vacation for anyone. Here are just a few options in this ocean front community.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
WTOK-TV

Americans For Prosperity lowers gas prices briefly in Forest

FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - “Whoop, whoop, hooray!” Those are words many people were saying as they were filling up their gas tanks for only $2.38 a gallon for a couple of hours Tuesday. Americans for Prosperity wanted to come and help out the community by offering gas at the average gas price from two years ago.
FOREST, MS
Starkville Daily News

Miss MSU Emmie Perkins is crowned Miss Mississippi

This past Saturday, Miss MSU 2022 Emmie Perkins of Hattiesburg was crowned Miss Mississippi. And though she was honored to receive the crown, Perkins handled the acceptance with humility and grace. To read more, see the full Wednesday, June 29th edition of the Starkville Daily News.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Dunkin’ presents $2K check to Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, June 28, Dunkin’ of Mississippi presented Children’s of Mississippi with a check for $2,000 through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. On May 25, $1 from every iced coffee purchased at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide supported the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness. Thanks to the generosity […]
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Victims Hurt After Collision at I-55 & Lakeland Dr

The crash happened at about 8:15 a.m. close to the I-55 and Lakeland Drive intersection. The on-duty paramedics helped to provide aid to the injured parties. There was no information on the severity of injuries related to the accident. No further information has been disclosed. An investigation into the cause...
JACKSON, MS

