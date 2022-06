(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday night. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : agreed to purchase twenty (20) rolls of stamps for $1,160 at the lower rate before a postage stamp increase takes effect in July : discussed and agreed to change the Village Clerk’s position from an elected to an appointed position, and to allow the Village Clerk to live outside the Village limits – such an ordinance will be drawn up and presented to the Board at its next meeting : agreed to obtain an estimate to dig a ditch to drain standing water in an area behind the property at 317 West North Avenue : noted that mosquito spraying continues on Tuesdays and Thursdays in Noble : noted the Freedom Festival is this coming Saturday in the Noble Village Park : noted that the Village Hall will be closed next Monday, July 4th, in observance of Independence Day : noted the Personnel Committee will meet next Tuesday night, July 5th, to review applications for the clerical position to cover for the Village Clerk’s scheduled time off : noted the Finance Committee also meets next Tuesday night, July 5th, to review the new fiscal year budget, which will be presented to the Board at the next meeting : next regular Noble Village Board meeting is July 11th.

NOBLE, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO