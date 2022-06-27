ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Liverpool And England Striker Robbie Fowler On Mohamed Salah's Contract Negotiations

By Joe Dixon
 2 days ago

Robbie Fowler believes that Mohamed Salah has every right to demand higher wages, following the forwards excellent form over recent years. Negotiations between the Egyptian and Liverpool appear to have stalled, with the club refusing to break their wage structure. As it stands, Salah will depart Jurgen Klopp's side on a free transfer next summer, with Barcelona reported to have 'promised' him a move to the Camp Nou.

Writing in his column for The Mirror , Fowler explained: "I won’t pretend to know what’s going on with his contract, but clearly the answer is: nothing much. And that leaves so many questions unanswered... I don’t know all the answers, but what screams out to me so clearly, is they won’t be breaking their wage structure to keep him. If they were prepared to do that, it would have happened by now.

Mohamed Salah after he was crowned the 2022 PFA Player of the Year

IMAGO / PA Images

"I can’t blame Salah for wanting the going rate, just like Mane did. He’s the Premier League Golden Boot winner, he’s the Footballer of the Year and in with a great shout of the Ballon d’Or top three.

"I think him saying no matter what happens with his contract, he’ll be at Anfield next year was clearly a threat. What he’s suggesting there is: give me the money or lose me for nothing. Which again, is fair enough and his right. He knows on the past few years, he deserves the same wages as Kevin de Bruyne, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku."

