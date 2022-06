More than a decade after its founding, the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science remains steadfast in its mission to encourage conservation through education and outreach. Just past the break of dawn in early May, Will Richardson is in the parking lot of Aspen Grove in Incline Village, preparing to lead a group of birdwatchers into the woods. Coming from Truckee, Reno, Carnelian Bay—and even as far away as Oregon—each member of our party is equipped with binoculars and a healthy dose of curiosity about Tahoe’s natural world.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO