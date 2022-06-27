ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Apple's next-gen M2 MacBooks, Mac Mini and Mac Pro could be here sooner than you think

By Jess Weatherbed
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gUGoz_0gN6uEwd00
(Image credit: Future)

It looks as though Apple has some big plans for its freshly unveiled M2 chip in the coming months, with a recent batch of predictions suggesting we could get a full range of M2-powered hardware, including MacBooks, Mac Mini and Mac Pro within the next 12 months.

As reported by MacRumors (opens in new tab), this comes from trusted Apple analyst Mark Gurman via the latest edition of his Power On newsletter (opens in new tab), in which he outlines the predicted product release roadmap.

A range of Mac hardware was included alongside non-computing products such as the iPhone 14 (which will allegedly include four models), and updated versions of the Apple Watch, Homepod and even Apple TV, which suggests that Apple is going full-steam into 2023 with essential its entire catalog.

We’ve already seen the base model M2 chip released within both a new MacBook Air and a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro, though if the M1 chips timeline is anything to go by then we can also expect the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro to contain M2 Pro and M2 Max versions of the new silicon, just as they were released with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips.

Gurman claims within the blog that there are also plans to release a refreshed Mac Pro alongside the M2 Ultra as an upgrade from the M1 Ultra, as well as an entirely new chip dubbed the M2 Extreme, though no additional information was provided about the planned architecture of anticipated performance.

In fact, there’s very little information about… well, any of these new SoCs (system-on-a-chip) so while Gurman has a good reputation behind him, don’t take any of these rumors as gospel. He does mention, however, that “these M2 products are likely to come in much quicker succession than the M1-based Macs did” so we can assume a shorter release timeline is in the works.

The newsletter also contained some familiar-sounding leaks, such as plans for a new iMac, an unnamed 12-inch laptop, a 15-inch MacBook Air and plans to redesign the 13-inch MacBook Air, though according to Gurman, these will all contain Apple’s next-generation of in-development silicon, the M3.

Analysis: should I wait, or should I buy now?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfF6T_0gN6uEwd00
(Image credit: Future)

There are a lot of product names being thrown around here and very little substance. Again, Gurman is a typically reliable source for these kinds of leaks, and it’s unlikely that Apple won’t be releasing new hardware within the next 12 months, but we should take it with a pinch of salt as Apple loves to be especially tight-lipped about its product development.

In all, the timeline looks reasonable, though the inclusion of M3-powered hardware within the lineup could indicate that anticipated releases such as a colorful redesign of the MacBook Air won’t make an appearance during the lifespan of the M2.

This also suggests that given the current MacBook shipping delays, you might actually be better off waiting a few months to see if more powerful models of the M2 chip are released before snapping up a current model of the larger MacBook Pro laptops.

If the timeline is accurate, there’s a good chance that refreshed versions of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro will be released by Q4 2022, just in time for Christmas, and even if that window is a little shaky, it’s very likely that if you did snap up a new MacBook for the holiday season it might be surpassed by the next generation of hardware within a few short weeks.

That said, this should only concern you if you like to be an early adopter of technology, or if you crave having the latest generation of hardware.

The current versions of the MacBook Pro lineup won’t be any less capable if an updated M2 model does make an appearance in the next few months, after all, and there are plenty of other portable workstation laptops on the market if you wanted additional variety outside of the Apple ecosystem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUWSM_0gN6uEwd00

Jess is TechRadar's Computing writer (@Zombie_Wretch on Twitter), where she covers all aspects of Mac and PC hardware, including PC gaming and peripherals. She has been interviewed as an industry expert for the BBC, and while her educational background was in prosthetics and model-making, her true love is in tech and she has built numerous desktop computers over the last 10 years for gaming and content creation. She also likes to dabble in digital art and 3D printing, and can often be found playing games of both the Video and Tabletop variety, occasionally streaming to the disappointment of everyone.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

These iPads just got huge price cuts at Amazon

Apple’s tablets usually don’t come cheap, but they’re more affordable thanks to some incredible tablet deals happening at Amazon today. The retailer has lowered the price of the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad by $20 to $309, from $329; the Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the 2022 Apple iPad Air by $40 to $559, from $599; and the Wi-Fi, 256GB version of the 2021 Apple iPad Mini by $50 to $599, from $649. Like most Apple deals, these offers probably won’t last long because of the popularity of Apple’s products, so you shouldn’t hesitate to make your purchase if you see a deal that you like.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best Buy 3-Day Sale: Get a laptop for $89, 50-inch TV for $300

Best Buy has just launched a three-day sale that includes some of the best laptop deals and TV deals around. That’s not all though, with a whole heap of other items also on sale, including robot vacuums, speakers, and much more. With so many options to choose from, you’ve...
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Best deals today: Apple’s 5th generation iPad Air, Apple Watch SE, monitors, and more

We have some great deals for you today, starting with the latest iPad Air model, which is now receiving an exciting discount on the Blue colored variant with LTE support. As most of you know, the 64GB storage model of Apple’s gen-5 iPad Air with LTE support starts at $749. However, this model is now priced at $720, which is already getting you $29 savings from its original starting price tag. To make things even more interesting, we see that this product will also get extra $70 savings at checkout, meaning that you will be able to score $99 savings and take home your new iPad Air with cellular connectivity for $650.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Asus and Acer computers

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is now just two weeks away. The highlight of the shopping calendar has been officially confirmed for 12 and 13 July, with some early deals popping up already. After a sluggish start to the year the globe-spanning sales event promises record-breaking sales for the retail giant.Laptop and Chromebook deals are always popular on Amazon Prime Day, and with the rise of hybrid and remote working leading many of us to upgrade our tech, this year’s sale could see an especially strong interest in the best laptops of 2022. We’re also anticipating discounts across the rest of...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#M2#Macbooks#Macrumors#Macbook Air
Digital Trends

Forget the Surface Book! This HP Pavilion 2-in-1 Laptop is $170 off

For anyone looking for great laptop deals, we’ve spotted a truly tempting proposition. For a limited time only, you can buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop direct from HP for just $530. At a considerable saving of $150, it makes embracing the 2-in-1 laptop world more affordable. We can’t guarantee how long this HP Pavilion x360 deal will stick around for, so read on while we take you through why it’s worth buying.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Your beloved Gmail inbox is about to change, whether you like it or not

Google has announced it will begin to push its redesigned Gmail interface to a much wider pool of users. Since the initial rollout earlier this year, the new email interface has been available to Gmail users on an opt-in basis. But now, a large group of account holders (excluding Google Workspace Essentials customers) will be moved over automatically.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
BBC
torquenews.com

Tesla Cybertruck Design Finished; Production To Start In Mid-2023

Elon Musk just stated that they have finalized the design of the Tesla Cybertruck, after almost three years of development. The CEO admitted in a recent interview that the model will not go into production until mid-2023. Presented in 2019 with the intention of going into production in 2021, the...
CARS
idropnews.com

New 14.1-inch iPad Pro, 120Hz iPad mini, Redesigned 10.5-inch Standard iPad in the Works, Sources Say | Exclusive

Hi everyone, today I want to talk about what’s coming out this year for the iPad. I’ve never covered this topic as thoroughly as I will today. I had a lot of conflicting information that just wasn’t enough to write a proper story like this. However, I’ve been doing a lot of research in the last few days, and it’s all starting to fit together. It looks like the iPad lineup is going to be pretty amazing this year, and I can’t wait to share it with you. Let’s get to it!
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Report: Apple is gearing up to launch a ‘flood’ of new devices starting this fall

Apple’s poised to release a slew of new devices between this fall and the beginning of 2023, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. What Gurman describes as a “deluge” of products will reportedly include four iPhone 14 devices, a set of new iPads, three Apple Watches, several M2 / M3-upgraded Macs, a pair of refreshed AirPods Pro buds, a new HomePod, and a spec-boosted Apple TV model.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Apple iPhone is officially 15. It was cooler when it was a baby

The early days, when the iPhone was new, were special. 15 years ago, Steve Jobs and Apple engineered what could best be described as a hype beast of a product launch. First, Jobs unveiled the iPhone at Macworld in January 2007, but it would be months before the iPhone would officially launch. Whether by design or necessity, that delay turned out to be the best possible way to launch what would become a technological and cultural touchstone.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung’s 4K Chromebook with S Pen is $400 off

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which features a 4K AMOLED display, is currently on sale from Samsung with a $400 discount that slashes the laptop’s price to $599, from its original price of $999. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, we’re not sure how long stock of its predecessor will last. However, we do know that it’s still a worthy purchase, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Google is making another big play to steal you away from Microsoft 365

Google has announced a new feature for its productivity suite that could help lure customers away from Microsoft 365. As explained in its latest blog entry (opens in new tab), users will now benefit from the ability to edit Microsoft Office files from within Google Workspace (née G Suite) without the need for an internet connection.
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

Mirror your iPhone screen to TV without Apple TV

Apple iOS owners who would like to mirror or there iPhone screen to their large screen TV, but don’t own an Apple TV. Will please you to know that it is still possible if you are TV supports Apple AirPlay 2 many TVs manufactured during 2018 and later will support AirPlay such as those created by Sony, Samsung and LG.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Series 8 vs Apple Watch Series 7: Main differences to expect

Apple's dominance on the smartwatch market has been mostly undisputed in 2021, when Cupertino accounted for more than 30% of all new smartwatch sales, and at this point, there's little that can stop the momentum. The Galaxy Watch 5 series certainly sounds like it has potential, but truly said, the smartwatch to dethrone the Apple Watch Series 7 will most certainly be... the Apple Watch Series 8!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

11-inch iPad Pro just got a $100 price cut ahead of Prime Day 2022

If you’re in the market for a new mobile computing device, it’s good to keep an eye out for some iPad deals. One of the best we’ve come across is taking place at Amazon right now, likely in preparation for its coming Prime Day deals. The 11-inch Apple iPad Pro has been marked down $100 from its regular price of $799, making its sales price just $699. That’s a pretty significant discount on a product we don’t often see a discount on, and free shipping is included. Click over to Amazon now to claim this great deal before the coming Prime Day deals clear out Apple iPad Pro inventory.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy