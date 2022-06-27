Ho-Chunk youth paddled 5 days to reach Beloit

TOWN OF BELOIT

A group of Ho-Chunk Nation children and adults paddled into Beloit on Friday in a dugout canoe similar to what their ancestors used.

This dugout canoe was carved from a cottonwood tree that was donated by Dane County, and the group undertook a five-day journey on the Rock River from Middleton to Beloit.

“In 2016, Dane County had two cottonwood logs that they didn’t find any value in,” said Bill Quackenbush, division manager of Ho-Chunk’s Cultural Resource Division. “I told them everything has a value and asked if we could take them off their hands so we can create some dugout canoes with the youth.”

Quackenbush took the bottom of a trunk of one of the trees and with help from children carved it into a dugout canoe.

Similar to nearly everyone, the pandemic hit the tribe hard, and the project languished. In the meantime, the nation’s education and language departments came together to map the route the canoe would take down the Yahara and Rock rivers and historical significance of each stop on the route.

On June 20, the idea became a reality when the Ho-Chunk Nation group started its journey on Lake Mendota.

On Friday, June 24, they arrived at Preservation Park in the town of Beloit to start the last leg of their journey.

“We had a total of four different tribes that participated along the way,” Quackenbush said. “Today we are joined by a Ho-Chunk family from Nebraska.”

One of the members, 11-year-old Demetria Abangan-Browneagle, joined Quackenbush in the dugout canoe to paddle to Wootton Park in Beloit, about 3½ miles downstream. Abangan-Browneagle was on the journey since they started in Lake Mendota.

“We were surprised how many people came out to greet us at Preservation Park,” said Casey Brown, Ho-Chunk Nation public relations officer. “People were saying they heard about it from the Beloit Daily News. This kind couple even joined us with their own canoe for the next leg of the journey.

Rich Tippelt, town of Beloit deputy fire chief, and other staffers came out to see the canoe and meet the Ho-Chunk members at 9 a.m. The canoe landed in Wootton Park around 11 a.m.

State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, was able to join Quackenbush on the dugout canoe for a few minutes once the group arrived at Wootton Park.

Quackenbush let anyone who wanted to step into the canoe and paddle for a few minutes before they loaded the canoe back onto the truck.

“Once we are done today, we will be donating the dugout canoe back to Dane County,” Quackenbush noted. “I promised when we got the logs that we would donate the first dugout canoe we made back to the county as a courtesy from our verbal handshake.”

The final stop on the journey was at Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit, Illinois, at noon.

The group from Ho-Chunk Nation, South Beloit Fire Department staff, Spreitzer, Beloit City Council President Regina Duncan and South Beloit City Administrator Sonya Hoppes all came to talk to the group and learn about the Ho-Chunk’s presence and history in South Beloit.

Kechunk Ciinak (Turtle Village), which until 1832 stood on the same land as Nature at the Confluence, was home to about 700 Ho-Chunk people.

Quackenbush discussed how adaptive their people have been to survive over the years. He stressed that his tribe isn’t only part of the area’s history but part of its present as well.