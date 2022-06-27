ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

87% on Rotten Tomatoes wasn't enough to save this comedy from cancelation...

By Tom Goodwyn
TechRadar
TechRadar
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Er0LK_0gN6tz1d00
(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu has canceled political comedy Woke after two seasons.

Launched in the fall of 2020, Woke was loosely based on the life of its co-creator, Keith Knight, an American cartoonist and musician known for his accessible yet subversive comic strips The K Chronicles.

It starred Lamorne Morris – best known for his long-running role as Winston Bishop on beloved comedy New Girl – as Keef, a black cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success via his Toast & Butter comic series. Keef takes pride in his comics being light touch and avoiding controversy or political content like the plague.

On the verge of signing a huge new publishing deal, Keef is then the victim of racial profiling by overly aggressive policemen and, unsurprisingly, left traumatized. In the wake of the incident, Keef finds that he's able to see and hear inanimate objects talking to him, plus he's now more sensitive to racism, with everyday microaggressions that he has spent his life trying to avoid acknowledging in every situation, suddenly pronounced. Now, quite literally 'Woke', Keef must live with his new reality.

The show, which was a mixture of live-action and animation, ran for two eight-episode runs on Hulu, one in 2020 and a second which debuted in April of this year.

Starring alongside Morris were Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Rose McIver and Sasheer Zamata, with Eddie Griffin, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Jack McBrayer and Cedric the Entertainer appearing in voice-only roles.

Woke, which was a co-production for Hulu between Sony Pictures Television and ABC, was axed on Friday.

No statement for its cancelation has been given yet, with Morris only issuing a tongue-in-cheek tweet over the weekend (opens in new tab), but the show's second season was a troubled production with filming forced to shut down three times due to positive Covid-19 cases. That will have undoubtedly seen production costs shoot up, and, it seems like they got too much for a third season to be greenlit. Which is a shame, because critics rather liked it.

What did the critics say?

The show's first season enjoyed lukewarm ratings, with a Rotten Tomatoes' score of 74%, but the show's second was a tour de force, with a 97% rating on the same website.

Audiences enjoyed the first run, too, giving it 87%, which is seems like Woke ran into the trap that falls a great many shows. Those who liked it really enjoyed what was on offer, but no-one else stuck around.

Hulu spends big on comedy as it is, with The Orville, Only Murders In The Building and How I Met Your Father, while they've recently forked out on acquiring Schitt's Creek back catalog. They're also not shy about canceling things, with hit comedies Shrill and Dollface axed recently. Again, both had passionate fanbases and critics liked them, but they clearly didn't win the audiences Hulu demands.

Looking to see what shows Hulu does have? Step this way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6OjO_0gN6tz1d00

Tom Goodwyn is TechRadar's Senior Entertainment Editor. He oversees TechRadar’s coverage of the best TV shows, documentaries and movies across streaming services, theaters and beyond. Based in London, he loves nothing more than spending all day in a movie theater, well, he did before he had two children…

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
Outsider.com

Netflix Reveals Its Most-Watched Movies: See the Top 10

Despite an onslaught of backlash following multiple controversial changes, Netflix still remains the world’s leading streaming service. That said, its reign could still conclude very soon, especially if the streaming platform continues to lose subscribers. However, we’re not here to look at the content provider’s downfall. Instead, we’ll actually look at Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched films ever; and interestingly, one actor seems to be a major draw for viewers.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Griffin
Person
Rose Mciver
Person
Sasheer Zamata
Person
Jack Mcbrayer
Person
Tony Hale
Deadline

Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden & More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedy ‘Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story’ For Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Jerry Seinfeld has assembled a stellar cast for his Netflix comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, with Melissa McCarthy (God’s Favorite Idiot), Jim Gaffigan (Linoleum), Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Hugh Grant (The Undoing) and James Marsden (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) signing on for roles, along with Jack McBrayer (Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show), Tom Lennon (Reno 911!), Adrian Martinez (iGilbert), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Max Greenfield (The Neighborhood), Christian Slater (Dr. Death) and Sarah Cooper (Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine). In addition to co-writing and directing the film, in his feature debut, Seinfeld is...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis is finally coming out in theaters this weekend. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
MOVIES
Herbie J Pilato

What it was like to meet Elizabeth Montgomery, the "Twitch-Witch" Star of TV's "Bewitched"

I’ll never forget the day I first heard Elizabeth Montgomery’s voice on my answering machine, trailing off and on tape, in bits and pieces, with a chipper, near stuttering rhythm. I had been attempting to contact the iconic Bewitched star for months. William Asher, her former husband and the show’s core producer/director, had been playing matchmaker for us, recommending that she speak with me. “You really should talk to Herbie,” he told her on more than one occasion. “He is sincerely concerned with this entity known as Bewitched.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Rave Reviews#Comedies#American#Toast Butter
TechRadar

Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters. The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
CNET

Netflix: All the TV Shows and Movies Coming in July 2022

We're officially halfway through 2022 and Netflix is still cranking out the content. In July we've got the long awaited final episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season. That drops July 1. The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans is also hitting July 22. That one's being directed by the Russo brothers, most famous for directing Avengers for Disney. That one could be a banger.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Zoë Kravitz To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ For Warner Bros.

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, Deadline can confirm. The upcoming film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist...
NFL
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Ariana DeBose Eyes Winning an Emmy and Oscar in the Same Year With ‘Saturday Night Live’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

New on HBO and HBO Max July 2022

HBO Max delivers exciting new titles each month, and July is no different. The streamer is giving us plenty to look forward to this month, aside from barbecues and beach days. In thrilling news for Nathan for You fans, Nathan Fielder is returning to TV. While he’s not dropping a new season of his cult favorite show, he’s giving us something even better with an entirely new series titled The Rehearsal, which is precisely what it sounds like. Starting July 15, you can watch Fielder help people practice for some of their biggest life events before they actually happen.
TV SERIES
Mic

An ode to the Black women who held down your favorite classic sitcoms

On a recent episode of the podcast Here’s the Thing, hosted by comedians Kevin Fredericks and Angel Laketa Moore, the duo’s free-wheeling conversation pivoted from current entertainment spats (D.L. Hughley vs. Monique) and new film releases to a comparison of two sitcoms that beamed into millions of households in the 1990s: Martin and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In between recounting their favorite episodes from each series and poetically waxing on Martin Lawrence’s improv skills, Fredericks offered a take: “Martin is a funnier show that I enjoy. The Fresh Prince is a better show, and it’s aged better.”
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy