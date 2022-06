HUNTSVILLE | A Scott County grand jury indicted three people during a relatively light session last month. • Bruce Allen Jeffers, 40, was named in a five-count indictment that included one count each of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of the registration law and violation of the light law, all stemming from a May 3 traffic stop by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida Police Department. Jeffers was allegedly found in possession of more than half a gram of meth and a meth pipe.

